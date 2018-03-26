The Winkler Imagination Library recently received funds from a French language fundraiser.

The grade eight students from Border Valley School organized a French Cafe to practice their language skills while raising money for the local literacy program.

Coordinator Joyce Sawatzky notes they have approximately 750 kids receiving free books each month. Currently, 15 children are still on the waiting list.

As a librarian at the Winkler Elementary School, Winkler Imagination Library Organizer Joyce Sawatzky says excitement surrounding literacy has grown since the program began.

The monthly book deliveries help grow children's personal libraries before they enter school. Sawatzky notes research suggests the earlier children start looking at books, the better their chances of learning to read when they enter school.

It costs about $48,000 for the program to run for one year. The Imagination Library has been operating in Winkler since 2013.