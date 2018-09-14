Immigration Needed For Continued Growth

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Immigration to Canada is growing, and the Pembina Valley is no exception.

According to Elaine Burton Saindon, Coordinator of Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership(PVLIP), immigration is a necessity for longevity and long-term economic development and growth.

PVLIP works directly with leaders in the region, seeing if the communities are welcoming and inclusive, and what services resources that are available for newcomers to integrate successfully with that community.

Burton Saindon explains leaders and employers have recognized the significance immigration has on growth.

Programs and services for the community are figured out through discussions with leadership, employers and newcomers.

"As we put all these voices together at a table then we [can] see where our strengths, where our weaknesses are, and what can we do to improve our overall sense of welcoming," explains Burton Saindon. "In the long run, it will benefit all members of the community, not just immigrant newcomers but anyone moving to the region, [to] make it easier to find what they need to feel settled and included."

Currently, PVLIP is working on a strategic plan in October, with leaders from Winkler, Morden, Altona, RM of Dufferin, and RM of Rhineland, communities which are actively involved or pursuing different forms of immigration. The plan will work with all the settlement areas to combine services, making services easier for newcomer families, and finding which areas could need more assistance in providing additional services.

After a recent survey, the biggest strength in the area for newcomers is an overwhelming sense of safety says Burton Saindon. Immigrants in the area say they feel safe in their communities and they enjoy living in the smaller towns around the region.

However, she says there is a difficulty for people settling in the area of where to find the information they may need.

Some of the challenges settlement is facing is navigating through multiple websites, trying to find services and information on how to settle in the area.

Burton Saindon says many people in these communities are good-hearted and want to help, but they may not know the answers to these questions.

The common denominator for all the communities seems to be the need for a centralized hub of information says Burton Saindon.

If anyone wants to have discusses about helping newcomers, or a newcomer wishes to share their thoughts Burton Saindon encourages people to contact her at [email protected]

More Local News

Local Business Leaders Call For Level Playing Field With US, Provinces

Local business leaders are worried the ripple effects of US tariffs may mean layoffs in their workforces. Conservative House Leader and Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen was in Winkler this week to…

Immigration Needed For Continued Growth

Immigration to Canada is growing, and the Pembina Valley is no exception. According to Elaine Burton Saindon, Coordinator of Pembina Valley Local Immigration Partnership(PVLIP), immigration is a…

Licence Suspensions Coming For Distracted Driving

Penalties for distracted driving will soon become more severe in Manitoba with the addition of driver's licence suspensions. Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says an amendment was approved by the…

PVBC Has Summer Week With More Staff Than Campers

Pembina Valley Bible Camp has a smaller camp size, which allows the staff to build more personal relationships with each camper, but what happens when there is more staff than campers? PVBC offers a…

Harvest For Kids Closing In On $1 Million

Just over a month after breaking the world record harvest in Winkler, the numbers have come in. The benefit concert filled the bowl with 8,000 guests. The harvest saw 14,000 people on the field who…

Altona/Rhineland Fire Department Puts Modern Water Tanker Into Service

A new water tanker, now in service at the Altona/Rhineland Fire Department, is better equipping firefighters to do their job. According to Fire Chief, Greg Zimmerman, the Municipality of Rhineland…

Altona Councillor Ann Kroeker Not Seeking Re-election

A local veteran politician is stepping away from municipal politics after 12 years on Altona town council. Ann Kroeker has decided not to seek re-election in October's civic vote. Elected to office…

Longtime School Trustee Urges Others To Speak Up For Education

Longtime School Trustee Brenda Willey hopes to see others take up the cause of education advocacy. "I really feel more people need to get involved with this. It's important to have a good diverse…

Portage-Lisgar MP Helping With Passports

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen and her team from Ottawa gave a hand to residents of the Morden, Winkler area. For many in the area who were wanting to get a passport or wanting to get them renewed,…

A Dry Summer Draws Down Stephenfield Lake

Manitoba Sustainable Development continues to closely watch the level of Stephenfield Lake this year. The hot dry summer has drawn down the level of the lake, but it still remains in positive…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login