Impact From Dry Summer Showing Up In Late Harvest Crops



Late season crops are the focus of harvest activity in our region.

Carman area farmer Warren McCutcheon says they've made good progress on their fields under the favourable weather conditions.

"We have about 100 acres of soybeans left...and we're going to start on corn. That's all we have left."

He adds, the results on soybeans have been mixed, depending on whether they got some of the spotty rains that fell during the summer.

"It's nothing exciting, and we knew that after not receiving much rain this summer along with the hot weather, but it's not a disaster either. We're probably about 80 per cent of normal, so we're not really into the crop insurance. The last number of years we've been fortunate to have pretty good crops here, so this is definitely a down year, but that happens when you don't get rain for six or seven weeks in summer. You get what you get."

Meanwhile, the impact from this year's dry conditions is beginning to show up in corn as producers start into that harvest.

"In some of the drought spots on certain varieties in certain fields here we're actually seeing cobs drop off of the plants and stock breakage where it's really dry. So, we're going to try and get out there and get some of the poorer fields cleaned up where we could be seeing some losses. It's hard to say what the quality will be like until we get into it."

McCutcheon says this year's dry conditions have put them about two weeks ahead of schedule on most of their crops.