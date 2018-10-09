Cyber Safety Across All Devices Touted This Week

Election Day Is Coming!

This is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and the RCMP urge you to take note.

Media Relations Officer Tara Seel tells us it's a national campaign through the RCMP to help ensure you're not victimized. While she acknowledges there aren't any statistics, Seel says it appears there's an increase in threats.

"We are seeing a lot of scams being reported, through the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre," she says, "And we encourage anyone who has become a victim, or suspects online fraudulent activity, to report to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre, because does help us track trends, and be able to warn people about certain scams that are out there."

Seel recommends several websites you can access for information on how to protect yourself.

"Visit cybertip.ca, or visit getcybersafe.ca," she says, "Cybertip.ca especially focuses on keeping your children safe on the internet. And that's always a very important thing, so it's a great resource, for sure. Just reminding everyone, you're checking your smoke alarms, you're changing your clocks, it's just to remind you to review your online habits as well."

