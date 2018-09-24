Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Manitoba's Premier announced this afternoon an expansion of high-speed wireless LTE coverage in southeastern Manitoba.

Brian Pallister says Bell MTS will build three new LTE-advanced cellular sites in Woodridge, Zhoda and Stuartburn to extend wireless service to these communities for the first time.

Pallister says these improvements have been a long time coming.

"We know of examples where people have been put in dangerous positions because of a lack of ability to communicate during emergencies... we don't ever want to see that happen again."

Pallister says better and faster service not only helps protect Manitobans in times of emergency but also improves daily life for those who work and call the area home. He adds emergency personnel deserve to be protected while doing their work and he says this is an exciting announcement for residents of the southeast as it brings peace of mind to those living in areas where cell service is weaker.

Local residents, as well as travellers on Highway 12 and 59, will have access to broadband services this month starting in Woodridge and will be available in Stuartburn and Zhoda in 2019.

More Local News

Improved Cell Service Announced For Southeast

Manitoba's Premier announced this afternoon an expansion of high-speed wireless LTE coverage in southeastern Manitoba. Brian Pallister says Bell MTS will build three new LTE-advanced cellular sites…

Scammers Pretend They're Collecting For Local Fire Department

The Altona/Rhineland fire chief is alerting local residents to what could be a fundraising scam. Greg Zimmerman says several residents have received phone calls from someone collecting donations for…

Groening Back For a Third Term as R.M. of Morris Reeve

Ralph Groening will serve a third term as reeve for the RM of Morris. He was acclaimed to the job after no other candidates came forward during the nomination process. "I am pleased. I am grateful to…

Dry Summers Prompt Water Utility To Draft Drought Plan

A second consecutive dry summer has prompted the Pembina Valley Water Co-op (PVWC) to forge ahead with its drought plan. The regional water utility started work on that project last month with the…

Altona's Mayor-Elect Encouraged By Number Of Candidates

Altona's mayor-elect is anxious to see the make up of town council after the October 24 civic elections. Al Friesen was elected by acclamation last week and will succeed Melvin Klassen as the head of…

Morden Police Looking To Add New Leadership Role

Morden's Police Board is in preparation as members terms could be coming to an end. Chairperson Rich Harries explains they are in the process of providing guidance and setting the groundwork for…

Brandon Relief Sale Raises Thousands for MCC

The 34th annual Brandon MCC Relief Sale raised more than $75,000 for the Mennonite Central Committee. The funds help support work being done by that organization around the world. Saturday’s sale at…

GVSD And WSD Celebrate 15 Years Of Sharing Bus Garage

When driving between Morden and Winkler, it's not uncommon to see a parking lot full of bright yellow-orange school buses nestled up next to each other. What people often miss is the two different…

Cancer Diagnosis Can't Stop Winkler Missionary Couple

Missionaries Helen and Mike Harder haven't let a cancer diagnosis slow their work at an orphanage in Mexico. The Harders live and work at the Acla De Amor (Anchor of Love) orphanage in the state of…

Comedy Night In Support Of Local Animal Shelter

Fans of comedy and supporters of the Pembina Valley Humane Society attended the 7th annual Raise the Woof comedy night fundraiser. Comedy events like this don't happen in the area often says PVHS…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login