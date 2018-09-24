Improved Cell Service Announced For Southeast

Manitoba's Premier announced this afternoon an expansion of high-speed wireless LTE coverage in southeastern Manitoba.

Brian Pallister says Bell MTS will build three new LTE-advanced cellular sites in Woodridge, Zhoda and Stuartburn to extend wireless service to these communities for the first time.

Pallister says these improvements have been a long time coming.

"We know of examples where people have been put in dangerous positions because of a lack of ability to communicate during emergencies... we don't ever want to see that happen again."

Pallister says better and faster service not only helps protect Manitobans in times of emergency but also improves daily life for those who work and call the area home. He adds emergency personnel deserve to be protected while doing their work and he says this is an exciting announcement for residents of the southeast as it brings peace of mind to those living in areas where cell service is weaker.

Local residents, as well as travellers on Highway 12 and 59, will have access to broadband services this month starting in Woodridge and will be available in Stuartburn and Zhoda in 2019.