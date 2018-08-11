Improved Internet Service For Ritchot Interests Mayor

The Mayor for Ritchot says when he was elected to council in 2017, his priority was to try and improve Internet service in the municipality. And Chris Ewen says there is now an opportunity staring them in the face.

According to Ewen, the Capital Region is exploring the idea of having a fibre optic cable trenched around Winnipeg. Members of the Capital Region could then branch off, if so desired.

The Capital Region is made up of municipalities surrounding Winnipeg in south and central Manitoba. The Rural Municipality of Ritchot is part of the Capital Region and Ewen says this is a great opportunity to deliver faster Internet service.

Ewen explains a consultant has been hired to do the frontline work. He notes results from the feasibility study look very promising.

"It is an expensive endeavour," notes Ewen. "This isn't a guarantee, but we're looking between that seventy dollars to ninety dollars per month cost."

Ewen says while knocking on doors in last year's election campaign, he heard over and over about the poor Internet service in Ritchot. He notes places like Ste. Agathe and Grande Pointe have very slow service, which is cumbersome for those needing it for work or just to communicate with family.

"I think we're so close to getting it done and it's possibly just months away if council can come together and look at a viable plan," he says.

Ewen says for Ritchot to take part is a no-brainer.

"I think council should really look into this a lot further and they should go deeper into investigating it a lot sooner because the sooner we get it, the better we can communicate with every single resident in Ritchot," he says. "Will just make our municipality strong and together."

And according to Ewen, this plan does not need commitment from all municipalities in order to launch.

"If other municipalities around us aren't comfortable with the investment or they just don't have the funds at this time, maybe want to do it later, we can still go as a municipality of Ritchot and go ahead with the plans without the help of the Capital Region," he says.

Ewen says they will be holding open houses in Ritchot, possibly in September or October to get feedback from residents on this idea.