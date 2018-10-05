Improving Economic Growth In Emerson-Franklin Top Of Mind For David Carlson

Election Day Is Coming!

A longtime resident of Dominion City says improving economic growth is probably the biggest issue facing his municipality.

It's one of the main issues that prompted David Carlson to run for reeve in Emerson-Franklin.

For Carlson, stimulating economic activity is key to Emerson-Franklin's future. He says improving the local economy will create jobs, and that will help attract more people into the municipality which will help expand their population base and create job opportunities for youth in the area.

"For a very long time I've watched how the area has not really prospered very well and I kind of felt that I'd really like to do something about it and try to help spur on some economic activity in the area. I'm pretty passionate about my community and all the people in it and thought it was time to step up and try to help out."

Carlson also feels that reliable cellular and high-speed Internet services are basic necessities when it comes to doing business in this day and age, and that situation needs to improve as well.

"It used to be considered a luxury, but now it's really a must. Whether you are a private citizen or a business that wants to locate in this area, you need to have that, especially when it comes to emergency service. Without it, I don't think you can be taken as seriously as you should be."

The time component associated with municipal politics these days is a big one, which is why many of the people serving on municipal councils across the province are retirees.

Carlson says he's well aware of how much time he'll need to devote to the position and is committed to making it work.

"A lot of people who do run for municipal council are retired. I'm 46 and I'm fortunate that I'm in business for myself ... and I can make my own schedule, so it makes it a lot easier for me. But, it is kind of sad that the time commitment is such that a lot of people can't have another job."

The democratic process appears to alive and well in Emerson-Franklin as Carlson is running for reeve against Ron Mihaychuk and Elaine Holodryga, both of whom have experience on council. There are also elections for councillor in five wards.

"It's always nice to have choice. You always want to see the democratic process play out because I think it's really important for voter turnout and community engagement."

Voters will head to the polls to make their choice for reeve and council on Wednesday, October 24.

