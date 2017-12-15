Increase In Rent Could Delay Dream Of Home Ownership

Morden Investing $600,000 In Recreation The City of Morden will be allocating more than half a million dollars towards building new sports fields in 2019. The new fields will be located on a 40 acre parcel of land located in the city's…

Province Maps New Flood Route North of Morris The Province of Manitoba has confirmed a new plan to make PTH 75 north of Morris a flood-proof route. In November 2014, Manitoba Infrastructure originally proposed raising 14 KMs of Highway 75 about…

Altona Council Says 'Yes' To Pot Sales In Town After much debate at this week's town council meeting, Altona's municipal leaders have agreed to allow the retail sale of marijuana in the community once it becomes legalized in July 2018. The…

U.S Bill Could Have Consequences For Canadian Internet The future of the Internet may be decided in the coming days. On December 14 the ‘Restoring Internet Freedom Act’ will be brought to Congress and voted on in the United States. The bill nullifies the…

RCMP Say Rash of Gas Station B&E's Are Connected Carman RCMP believe a series of recent gas station break and enters are connected. The first break in happened shortly before 4AM on November 24 when officers were alerted to an alarm at the gas bar…

PVRAM Meets On Marijuanna Leaders in the Pembina Valley share many of the same concerns regarding marijuanna. In total, 13 of 14 member municipalities of PVRAM (Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors) attended a meeting on Monday.…

Winkler K-8 School No Longer Nameless It's been loosely referred to as the Pine Ridge school for awhile, and now the official name of Winkler's new K-8 school is 'Pine Ridge Elementary School.' The Garden Valley School Division board…

Morden's Canada 150 Skate Generates Donation For Genesis House Genesis House received a number of toques, gloves, and mittens, as well as monetary donations, at Morden's Canada 150 Skate this weekend. "We invited people to bring things for our mitten tree," said…

Winkler Police Board Closing In On New Chief Selection There are some exciting developments in the search for a new Chief of Police for the City of Winkler. As Henry Siemens, Chairman of the Winkler Police Board, explained, three strong candidates have…

Morris Based Trucking Coming Ready For New U.S. Requirements A Morris based trucking company is ready to meet the new requirements for driving in the United States. New laws in the U.S. will make it mandatory for all trucks hauling product in that country to…

Gas Bar Robbed, Four-Year-Old Attacked By Dog, Police Report Winkler Police are requesting the public's help regarding a recent break and enter. Police learned the Canadian Tire Gas Bar was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of December 10.…

Fred Penner Returns To Pembina Valley "My Parents' Stomping Grounds" (VIDEO) At 71 years old, Canadian Icon Fred Penner continues to create and share his music with fans of all ages. Penner, best known for his long-running television show Fred Penner's Place recently made a…

Morden Special Olympian Chrissy Peters Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau From Morden to Austria to Parliament Hill, this was the journey for Morden's Chrissy Peters. She was recently recognized by the Prime Minister and the rest of the Federal Government after…

Monarch First SAFE Work Certified Foundry In Manitoba There's been one work time loss accident in over 500 days at Monarch Industries in Winkler. The achievement is a reflection of the culture of safe work practices at the foundry. Monarch Industries…