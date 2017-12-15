Rent will be increasing in Manitoba by 1.3 percent to factor in economic inflation.
The rate is the maximum landlords can increase rent without going to the tenancy board, explains Winkler City Councillor Michael Grenier.
Grenier says hopefully people won't be blindsided as landlords must give 90 days notice before increasing rent.
A 1.3 percent increase is in the average explains Grenier, though any increase can be a challenge for people whose wages haven't increased.
"The Canadian dream of home ownership is what most of us want. Say your wages only go up two percent each a year but you've got a small rent increase, a utility increase, insurance increase, it makes it more of a challenge year over year."
As a Committee Member of Winkler Affordable Housing, Genier says with rent combined with utilities they often ask for a higher rate increase as utility rates have continued to rise.
However, Grenier says they aren't market rent, but still need to have the funds to continue to keep the projects in good condition.
Increase In Rent Could Delay Dream Of Home Ownership
