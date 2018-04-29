Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Details
Category: Local News

Due to increased popularity in gardening, the demand for community gardens in Winkler has increased. After the closure of the community gardens North of Highway 14, new plots have been created South of Westridge Memorial Gardens in Winkler.

Margaret Klassen is in charge of these 30-by-40-foot plots, and says if the demand continues to grow, they have the ability to add more.

"There is a fairly high demand for them yes. We have 104 plots available, and we can expand that if we need to."

The area offers three water stations, and has wood chip paths so gardeners can tend their gardens even in rainy weather.

More Local News

Local Bible Camps Gearing Up for Another Season

Bible camps in the region are gearing up for another season of ministry and activities. It's still two months until the Winkler Bible Camp welcomes its first group of summer campers, however,…

Increasing Demand For Community Gardens In Winkler

Due to increased popularity in gardening, the demand for community gardens in Winkler has increased. After the closure of the community gardens North of Highway 14, new plots have been created South…

Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Morden’s exciting new internet service, Morenet, needs a logo. Enter your design in the competition! Click here for more details.

Filmmakers Say Pembina Valley Perfect Science Fiction Landscape

Filmmakers are seeking out the Pembina Valley to recreate post-apocalyptic landscapes. "We were looking for landscapes with rolling hills and there were no buildings as far as the eye can see," local…

Morden Fire Department Responds To Grass Fires

The Morden Fire Department was stretched thin Saturday after responding to three grass fires in the area. Morden Fire Chief Andy Thiessen reminds residents of Morden and the surrounding area of the…

New CEO Named for International Peace Garden

The International Peace Garden has been on a quest for a new Chief Executive Officer over the past 4 months with close to 40 applications coming in from all across Canada and the United States for…

Concern Expressed About Impact Of Cannabis On Mental Health

A mental health executive says just because cannabis will become legal in Canada later this year doesn't mean it's good for you. Chris Summerville, Chief Executive Officer of the Schizophrenia…

Women's Shelter Director Reflects On #Metoo Movement

"Most of us just want to hold someone accountable, which I don't disagree with, but as long as we hold on too hard to that, it's going to be difficult to move forward." That from Genesis House…

"Dr. Bob" Posthumously Named Physician Of The Year (VIDEO)

The legacy of Dr. Robert Menzies continues to be felt across the Province. Menzies will be posthumously named Physician of the Year by Doctors Manitoba at their annual meeting May 4th. "Dr. Bob", as…

Revitalized Volunteers Bring New Life to Dufferin Ag Society

There was a new excitement created within the Dufferin Ag Society this past year which helped volunteers pull off a successful Carman Fair in 2017. That from DAS Vice President Jason Kehler who was…

New Speed Limit For Rosenfeld School Zone

The community of Rosenfeld will soon see a speed reduction near the school. Don Wiebe, Reeve for the Municipality of Rhineland, said speeding has been an issue. "The highway runs right past the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Community Events

21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





28
Apr
2018
Bunker Fish Fry Fundraiser

28 April 2018 - 29 April 2018, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Winkler Mennonite Church, Winkler





29
Apr
2018
Morden Festival of the Arts - HI-LITES CONCERT

29 April 2018 2:00 pm

Morden Alliance Church, Morden





29
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

29 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





30
Apr
2018
Spring Intensive: Gospel of John

30 April 2018 - 04 May 2018, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





30
Apr
2018
Homeschool Coffee, Encouragement and Book Night

30 April 2018 - 01 May 2018, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Christian Life Centre





30
Apr
2018
Morden Achievers 4H Achievement Night

30 April 2018 6:30 pm

Morden Access Event Centre - Community Hall





Login