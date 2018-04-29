Increasing Demand For Community Gardens In Winkler

Due to increased popularity in gardening, the demand for community gardens in Winkler has increased. After the closure of the community gardens North of Highway 14, new plots have been created South of Westridge Memorial Gardens in Winkler.

Margaret Klassen is in charge of these 30-by-40-foot plots, and says if the demand continues to grow, they have the ability to add more.

"There is a fairly high demand for them yes. We have 104 plots available, and we can expand that if we need to."

The area offers three water stations, and has wood chip paths so gardeners can tend their gardens even in rainy weather.