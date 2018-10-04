Incumbent Candidate Anticipates Exciting Future For Morden

Council for the City of Morden will have a very different look after this month's election. Hank Hildebrand



Of the slate of candidates vying for a spot on council, only two are incumbents.



Hank Hildebrand has served two consecutive terms and would like a third. He says the future continues to look bright for Morden, and he wants to be a part of it. "With some of the initiatives we have started, some that are in the planning stages and some that haven't been announced... I see an exciting future ahead of us."

On top of seeing the regional wastewater project move forward, and addressing needs related to affordable housing and community health care if re-elected, Hildebrand says addressing the desperate need for more childcare spaces in the city will be a top priority for him.

He says it's also important for him to see the city continue to grow in a fiscally responsible way. "With tourism, developments, zoning, partnerships, and positively promote the City of Morden, we want to do that and still be responsible in our spending, so we keep taxes in check and not have the citizens bear the burden of our initiatives."

In the area of recreation, Hildebrand says he would love to see the idea of a regional world-class recreational facility gain traction, and he will do his best to get that on the table.

Elections take place October 24.