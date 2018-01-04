Influenza Reaches Southern Manitoba

The Chief Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says it does not appear this year's flu vaccine was a great match with the strain of influenza circulating through Manitoba.

"The signs so far would suggest that in North America and in Manitoba probably we're not going to have a terrific match this year but we really won't know that until the end of the year," states Dr. Michael Routledge.

(Dr. Michael Routledge)Though more and more cases of flu are popping up in Winnipeg, Dr. Routledge says there haven't been too many reports yet in this part of the province.

"We have had in the southern region a couple of personal care homes where we're seeing some influenza activity but so far it's been a fairly small number."

Dr. Routledge says historically flu season first hits Winnipeg and then trickles out to the rural areas. And he says there is no doubt in Manitoba we are nearing the peak of the influenza season.

"I suspect the next couple of weeks are going to be busy," he says.

According to Dr. Routledge, the main strain of influenza we are seeing in North America, including Manitoba this winter is H3. He says typically we will see either H1 or H3 and then sometimes Influenza B later in the season. Dr. Routledge says H3 is usually tougher on the older populations, leading to pneumonia or other severe complications. He adds with H3, health care systems tend to be busier.

The usual symptoms include fever, sore throat, and muscle aches. Though most people can probably fight influenza on their own, he says older populations, the really young or those with medical conditions may require hospitalization. Those with questions or concerns should either contact their health care provider or Health Links.