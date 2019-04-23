The provincial government is committing $45 million towards infrastructure projects as part of Manitoba 150 celebrations.

Premier Brian Pallister says 2020 is a significant milestone for our province, which deserves celebration and recognition. He announced Tuesday the first phase of infrastructure projects.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

Pallister says projects considered for funding fit under categories such as supporting trade, commerce and tourism or improving public safety, roads and drainage.

Here in the Pembina Valley, the money will pay fro shoulder paving at intersections on Highway 32 from PR 521 to the north of Junction PR 201.

There are two Sustainable Development projects within Whiteshell Provincial Park. Those are gravel road improvements along Falcon Lake South Shore Road and paved road improvements to Big Whiteshell subdivision.

"The Manitoba 150 host committee is delighted that the Manitoba government has dedicated forty-five million dollars in new infrastructure funding in recognition of the province's sesquicentennial in 2020," says Stuart Murray, Chair of Manitoba 150.