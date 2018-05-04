Innovation Centre Predicts The Future Of Finance

The future is here with the grand opening of Access Credit Union's (ACU) new Innovation Centre.

The Centre is ACU's look at what the next generation of credit union branches could look like as finance continues to merge with technology.

President and CEO of ACU Larry Davey says the branch will function as a teaching facility for members about new technology and an opportunity to learn which technologies members gravitate towards.

"What we're looking to do is keep on enhancing our member experience. We're looking to utilize technology but we're looking to make it the way the member wants it."

He explains the innovation specialists will work with members and providing a chance to try new technology.

Davey encourages members to check out and experience the Centre which is located along the new development of Victoria St. and Loren Dr. in Morden.

Features at the branch include wireless technology, remote teleconferencing solutions, mobile engagement, paperless transactions, palm-vein authentication, centrally controlled video walls, 360-degree security cameras, large-scale touch-screens, smart glass, envelope-less deposits and member-facing cash recycling units.

Though the first of its kind, Davey says the centre is a stepping stone for what the future of ACU could look like.

"It's exactly why we're testing it and we see this as the branch of the future. We just need to know is it sufficient size, is it working, how can the flow be changed?"

If these questions are answered Davey says there could be a reasonable facsimile of the centre at other locations.