International Students Named 'Honourary Morden Citizens'

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

International students were celebrated Monday evening as 'Honourary Morden Citizens.'

Members of the Morden community, host families, City Councillors, and Western School Division Board Trustees gathered at Morden Collegiate Institute for the ceremony.

Babby Penner, the WSD International Education Program Coordinator, went through a similar school program in Winnipeg in 2002, and says it's special to see kids go through an experience that she did many years ago.

"I came 16 years ago, and I went to Winnipeg as an international student," says Penner, who is originally from Brazil.

Penner says the program is an exciting opportunity for the kids who live here to share Canadian culture, as well as experience different cultures without travelling to another country.

"Our Canadian students have [done] such a great job of including them and welcoming them, so we are very proud of our Canadian students," she says.

18 09 25 citizens flag

Julie Geake gets to experience this first hand. Her and her family are taking part in the exchange program for the first time this year, and says becoming a host family was simple.

"I just contacted the home stay coordinator and she came and did a home visit. [She] chatted with us, answered any questions we had, checked out the house a little bit, and later brought us our papers."

Although it was a long car ride from Winnipeg to Morden, and hosting someone from another country can have many uncertainties, Geake would recommend it to anyone.

"It's just a great experience. Teaching somebody about your own culture, learning about their culture, and for us, showing our family [and] kids that we could open up our homes and love somebody else, and bring somebody in was just a huge benefit for us," Geake says.

Penner says her favourite part of the program is "the relationships that we can build with these students . . . with the parents back in Mexico, and the people that we meet through the program. I feel like through the program, we actually bring a community together."

More Local News

Council Candidate Champion Of Medical Clinic "Envy Of Most Manitoba Communities"

Winkler City Council incumbent Marvin Plett says it's been an honour serving the community and hopes to secure a second term in office. "I'm proud of our record of accountability, I think it's very…

Council Candidate Questions Feasibility Of Morden Roundabout Project

Morden offers numerous recreational and tourism opportunities, along with dedicated fire and police services that go above and beyond the call of duty, says Morden council candidate Garry Hiebert.…

International Students Named 'Honourary Morden Citizens'

International students were celebrated Monday evening as 'Honourary Morden Citizens.' Members of the Morden community, host families, City Councillors, and Western School Division Board Trustees…

Violinist Keeps Pregnancy Secret To Avoid Losing Gigs (VIDEO)

World-renowned violinist Rosemary Siemens says she kept her pregnancy a secret so people would keep booking her. "There's still that mentality that, "oh you have a baby now you can't work," and so I…

Weekend Bust Disrupts Drug Crime In Elm Creek

A man from Elm Creek has been charged with seventeen drug and weapons-related offences following a bust this past weekend. The collaborative investigation involved public safety investigators from…

Bergen Relieved Feds Finally Acting On Illegal Border Crossing

The MP for Portage-Lisgar says the Trudeau government is finally doing what it should have done long ago; fix the loophole in Canada's immigration law. The federal Liberal government has announced…

Police Seize Marijuana Plant And Search For Stolen Trees

A 72 year old man from Winnipeg faces several charges after being pulled over by Altona Police Tuesday. The driver was operating an unregistered vehicle and did not have a valid drivers licence.…

Local Advocate Supports Campaign to Close Wage Disparity Among Manitoba's Direct Support Staff

A campaign to fix the wage disparity among direct support staff in Manitoba has the backing of the general manager of Blue Sky Opportunities, an Altona-based organization that maximizes the…

Rhineland Reeve Ready For Third Term

Don Wiebe will serve a third term as reeve for the Municipality of Rhineland. He was elected by acclamation last week when no one stepped forward to challenge him. "I do appreciate the community…

Suspects Named In Multiple Morden Drug Busts

Three people are in custody after a pair of meth busts in Morden over the weekend. On September 21, Morden Police Service teamed up with the Regional Support Tactical Team and the Morden K-9 unit to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login