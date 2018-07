BELL MTS is reporting a major service disruption to internet and cellular service in parts of the Pembina Valley and in the southeast since mid afternoon Tuesday.

A company spokesman says technicians are investigating damage to their fibre line.

Customers in Altona, Plum Coulee, Gretna and Kleefeld are impacted by the situation.

We've also had reports some Rogers customers are also without service.

BELL MTS says they hope to have repairs completed as soon as possible.