Category: Local News

On September 5, Morden Police were dispatched to a theft at the Morden Liquor Mart at around 6:50 pm.

Police were advised that the suspects, two males and two females, took several bottles of liquor from the store and were last seen walking Eastbound on North Railway Street.

As police were attending, they were advised that the suspects had gotten into a black Ford Explorer that was registered to individuals from Winnipeg.

The suspect vehicle could not be found in Morden but was later observed on Hwy 23 and then turned onto Hwy 3 going towards Carman.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

