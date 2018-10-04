It's Mental Illness Awareness Week

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

For the Canadian Mental Health Association, it is Mental Illness Awareness Week. The purpose of the week is to raise awareness around mental illnesses, in hopes of lessening the stigma around them. 

Sean Miller's the new Executive Director for the CMHA in Portage la Prairie. He explains that 1 out of 5 people will experience something in relation to mental health illnesses or addiction. Miller stresses that there are ways of coping, overcoming, and recovering from mental illnesses.

"There is value in learning ways to manage, and deal with the situation," say's Miller. "There is a possibility of living a meaningful and purposeful life."

He adds there are many engaging and educational resources available right here in Portage.

