Jets Fans Gather For Winkler Whiteout

Winkler showed its colours Saturday putting on blue and white to cheer on the Winnipeg Jets.

Closing up Main Street from Mountain to South Railway Avenue, fans gathered for Winkler's Whiteout.

Forming from a small idea, Connie Bailey one of the organizers says a plan began to form as the event seemed like a fun way have the community enjoy the sport together.

"A few of us were sitting around on Monday saying hey wouldn't it be cool if we had our own street party? I'm going to give a shout out to Deb Penner from the City and Wendy Klassen of WAC, those ladies just jumped on this idea and this Winkler Whiteout."

Fans gathered cheering, and laughing, all celebrating together watching the game on a massive screen.

Some fans came forward to share what they love about the Jets, saying as they only Canadian team left in the NHL we have to cheer for them.

Others said the team means a lot to them and seeing them play is an emotional experience.

All were in agreement saying it would be amazing to see the Winnipeg Jets take home the Stanley Cup.

Seeing a sea of blue and white truly was a sight to behold.