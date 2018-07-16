A small-business in Carman continues to support local initiatives through its on-going Jewelry Donation Program. The latest benefactor is the Carman Personal Home project.

Marge Warkentin, owner of Nine Lives Fashions, recently presented a $1,100 cheque to Brent VanKoughnet, a member of Boyne Care Holdings Inc., the group spearheading the PCH project.

Over $12,000 has been given back to local committees and initiatives since the inception of the Jewelry Donation Program at the consignment store. Funds have supported Carman Palliative Care, the Carman Family Resource Centre, Carman Collegiate Theatre project, Carman-Dufferin Habitat for Humanity, the Boyne Regional Library, Carman and District Handivan, and the Carman Splash Pad project.

In a statement submitted to Pembina Valley Online, Marge said and her staff always welcome donations of jewelry, and purchases of jewelry, as they continue to support the Boyne Care Personal Care Home Project throughout 2018.