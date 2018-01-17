UPDATE: Property Dispute Leads To Arrests In Hochfeld (VIDEO)

RCMP along with Winkler Police conducted a joint operation in the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning.

Officers from the Morden and Carman Detachment received a call at 10:50 a.m advising of a property dispute near Hochfield and that one of the subjects may have been in possession of a handgun.

The officers along with assistance from the Winkler Police attended the scene and spoke to all of the parties involved.

One of the male subjects admitted to brandishing a handgun which upon further inspection, turned out to be a pellet gun.

Two males have been arrested and brought back to the detachment. A search of the vehicle on scene produced several more pellet guns which have all been seized.

No shots were fired and at no time were any of the firearms pointed at anyone. No injuries were reported.

Charges are being contemplated.

No court date has been set at this time.