Jumpstart Raises Over $6,000 To Get Kids In The Game

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

In the month of June, $6,111 was raised for Jumpstart, a 30 percent increase from last year.

David Dunseath, an Associate Dealer at the Winkler Canadian Tire, explained the funds go towards helping underprivileged kids between the ages of 4 and 18 to participate in sports. He notes customers can still give all year at the till despite Jumpstart only being promoted in the month of June.

Mark's Work Warehouse, in Winkler, and Olympic Source for Sports, in Morden, also participate in collecting funds for the Jumpstart Program.

Regional Connections, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), and the Morden/Winkler Sport and Recreational programs are partners with Canadian Tire in the Morden/Winkler area. The programs are able to direct families who struggle financially to the Jumpstart program to help with putting their kids in sports.

"There is a great potential that they'll go to post-secondary school," Dunseath says, noting studies have been done by Canadian Tire showing a benefit to recreational sports and the positive effect on the kids lives when they reach adulthood.

Dunseath says an issue is the "word-of-mouth" aspect, which isn't as effective as Dunseath would like because families don't want to admit to having a financial struggle, but the awareness of the program is still there.

"We will do whatever it takes to get kids into sports."

Jumpstart started across Canada in 2006 with plans to continue moving forward.

More Local News

Altona Upgrading Main St., May Take Ownership Of Entire Roadway

Some much-needed improvements are in store for Main Street in Altona. Altona town council has budgeted about 105-thousand dollars to improve Main Street from 10th Avenue NW to 7th Avenue NW. The rest…

Buhler Active Living Centre At 90 Percent Capacity

In June of 2016, the Buhler Active Living Centre in Winkler (BALC) opened its doors; two years later the facility is at 90 percent capacity with no signs of slowing down. Mike Chute, BALC Executive…

Jumpstart Raises Over $6,000 To Get Kids In The Game

In the month of June, $6,111 was raised for Jumpstart, a 30 percent increase from last year. David Dunseath, an Associate Dealer at the Winkler Canadian Tire, explained the funds go towards helping…

Stanley Ag Society Returns For Winkler Harvest Festival

With the sale of the ag grounds this spring, 2018 will likely be the last year for the current iteration of the Stanley Agricultural Society events as part of the Harvest Festival in Winkler.…

RCMP Says Public Hateful Language Can Result In Jail Time

An RCMP spokesperson hopes the arrests made in Flin Flon, in relation to hateful social media posts, will remind people how serious hate speech can be. Several individuals took to a local Flin Flon…

Manitoba Success Story Denray Tire Opens New Location In Winkler

Derek Braun has the Denray Tire business in his blood. Started in 1974 by his parents, Braun, President and Co-Owner of Denray Tire, entered the family business after highschool, "starting from the…

New Website For Organization That Aims To Shed Light on Mental Health of Farmers

Manitoba Farm, Rural and Northern Support Services based in Brandon has updated its website to improve access to its program. The organization offers free and confidential telephone and online…

Healthcare An Equal Challenge, Former Finance Minister Cameron Friesen Says

Though Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen laments the loss of the finance portfolio, he says stabilizing and continuing to transform Manitoba's healthcare system is an equal challenge. "Clearing…

Altona Pet Owners Enjoy Longer Free Registration Program

An extended free pet licensing initiative proved successful for the Town of Altona earlier this summer. The annual day-long campaign was stretched to one week for the first time this year. "This year…

Winkler-Born NHL Player Talks Overseas Concussions Charity Trip (GALLERY)

Winkler's Byron Froese, who plays for the Montreal Canadiens, was able to experience a unique overseas trip as part of the 2018 Ice Hockey Classic in Australia and New Zealand this summer. The fourth…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login