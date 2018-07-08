Karina Bueckert Running For Winkler Council

Local resident Karina Bueckert has thrown her hat into the ring for Winkler City Council.

She says the biggest factor was the blessing from her family, "they support me in serving the community, I always have, it's just what I do because I strongly believe in our community."

While she has been serving in numerous roles from Donate Love and Big Rigs Big Hearts to a regional tourism board, Bueckert says municipal politics is an opportunity to "take that servanthood to another level."

Bueckert says her experience as a working mom and a leader in the not-for-profit sector would bring a diverse perspective to the council chamber. Watching her mother starting a business when there weren't many women in business was also an inspiration, Bueckert says. "I learnt a lot watching her, being a woman in business there's a lot of us standing up and a lot of great diversification we bring, just a different perspective... with a well-rounded council with a lot of perspectives can really benefit the whole community."

Instead of making lofty and unrealistic campaign promises, Bueckert says her only promise is, "I'll work hard, and I'll serve the community and make the right choices no matter how difficult... and I have a really great support system in order to do that. That's the key."

The general municipal election takes place in Manitoba Wednesday, October 24.

Bueckert says the biggest factor was the blessing from her family to run for council