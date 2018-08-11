Keep Cool With Proper Air Conditioner Maintenance

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

There are a number of ways you can prevent your air conditioning unit from overworking during this steamy, sunny weekend.

Gord Titchkosky from Polar Plumbing and Heating says, first, it's important to regularly check and clean the furnace filters. Second, remove vegetation and obstructions around the outdoor unit. Third, he suggests allowing the AC to run its course.

"Set a temperature that you're comfortable with and let it do its thing," Titchkosky said.

He recommends keeping windows closed as to not allow humidity to seep into the building, making it difficult for the AC to catch up.

Not taking these measures can have negative effects on the AC unit.

"If your filter is dirty, for example, you won't get enough air flow through the coil of the air conditioner; first of all you're going to lose some capacity and it may not keep up; secondly, if it's plugged up enough the coil will actually freeze up and you won't have any cooling," he said.

Titchkosky suggests seeking advice from a professional if the AC unit is no longer working.

