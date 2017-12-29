Keeping Animals Safe in Frigid Weather

As temperatures dip into the -30’s pet owners are trying to balance outdoor breaks and exercise with being indoors for a greater length of time.

Veterinarian with Turtle Mountain Veterinary Clinic in Killarney, Dr. Paula Conrad, says to be watching for animal behaviour when taking pets outside in frigid temperatures.

“The biggest thing,” says Dr. Conrad, “is to make sure animals are not outside too long. Cats outside too long certainly stand to freeze tips of ears and tails and toes and such. Probably the cat that likes to roam is better on the inside at this time, at least in a garage or a porch or something like that that can provide them some shelter. They’re just not made for that.” She adds for our feline friends who prefer outside to an indoor litter-box, outdoor bathroom breaks should be short in these extreme temperatures.

“Most dogs would prefer to go outside for bathroom breaks and such but they really don’t need a lot beyond that,” Dr. Conrad says. “If you go out with them and take them for a walk, the fact that they’re moving will certainly keep them warm, but by the time you’re cold, they’re probably cold too. So, keep it short, still some activity is a good thing, but as soon as their feet are lifting I’d bring them inside. Common sense goes a long way.”

For large animals outside, Dr. Conrad reminds cattle and horse owners to make sure their water source hasn’t frozen, and do be sure that they have a place to go out of the wind.

“Making sure that they’re up in their feed is always a good thing in the winter, but especially in these cold temperatures they need a bit more feed to keep them warm. Making sure that cattle and horses have access to water at all times is important.”

“Straw bedding is a big deal,” she adds. “It’s amazing how they can hunker down in some nice clean straw and stay warm. But if there’s nothing out there to hunker down in then they can get pretty cold pretty quickly too, especially calves, where their feet and ears can freeze.”