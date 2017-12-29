Keeping Animals Safe in Frigid Weather

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

Details
Category: Local News

As temperatures dip into the -30’s pet owners are trying to balance outdoor breaks and exercise with being indoors for a greater length of time.

Veterinarian with Turtle Mountain Veterinary Clinic in Killarney, Dr. Paula Conrad, says to be watching for animal behaviour when taking pets outside in frigid temperatures.

“The biggest thing,” says Dr. Conrad, “is to make sure animals are not outside too long. Cats outside too long certainly stand to freeze tips of ears and tails and toes and such.  Probably the cat that likes to roam is better on the inside at this time, at least in a garage or a porch or something like that that can provide them some shelter.  They’re just not made for that.”  She adds for our feline friends who prefer outside to an indoor litter-box, outdoor bathroom breaks should be short in these extreme temperatures.

“Most dogs would prefer to go outside for bathroom breaks and such but they really don’t need a lot beyond that,” Dr. Conrad says.  “If you go out with them and take them for a walk, the fact that they’re moving will certainly keep them warm, but by the time you’re cold, they’re probably cold too. So, keep it short, still some activity is a good thing, but as soon as their feet are lifting I’d bring them inside. Common sense goes a long way.”

 For large animals outside, Dr. Conrad reminds cattle and horse owners to make sure their water source hasn’t frozen, and do be sure that they have a place to go out of the wind.

“Making sure that they’re up in their feed is always a good thing in the winter, but especially in these cold temperatures they need a bit more feed to keep them warm.  Making sure that cattle and horses have access to water at all times is important.”

“Straw bedding is a big deal,” she adds.   “It’s amazing how they can hunker down in some nice clean straw and stay warm.  But if there’s nothing out there to hunker down in then they can get pretty cold pretty quickly too, especially calves, where their feet and ears can freeze.”

The new and improved 2018 Waste Schedule is available.

Click for details.

More Local News

Keeping Animals Safe in Frigid Weather

As temperatures dip into the -30’s pet owners are trying to balance outdoor breaks and exercise with being indoors for a greater length of time. Veterinarian with Turtle Mountain Veterinary Clinic in…

Cold Snap Expected To Linger

A meteorologist in southern Manitoba says we can expect the cold weather to stick around well into the new year. Riley Hole, owner of Prairie Weather Services, says all signs point to daytime highs…

Weather Stops Morris Hockey Team From Playing At Parliament Hill

Earlier this winter it was announced the Morris Red River Wild Pee Wee team was chosen to play at Hockey on the Hill in Ottawa. Only one boys and one girls team from each province and territory was…

2017 'Busiest Summer' In Seven Years For Emerson-Franklin

A significant number of asylum seekers in the U.S. crossing into Canada at Emerson was the big story for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin in 2017. "The border-jumper issue was a hot topic for…

Are Bitterly Cold Temperatures Taking A Toll on Your Vehicle?

The chilly temperatures this week appear to have been taking their toll on vehicles. Liz Kulyk is the corporate manager of government and community relations with CAA. Kulyk says Tuesday was their…

AG DAYS – 41 Years of Ag and Innovation

AG DAYS is returning to Brandon in 3 weeks bringing some 50,000 visitors through the Keystone Centre over the course of the three days January 16-18, 2018. Ag Days General Manager, Kristen Phillips,…

GVSD Board Grateful For Time, Feedback In Superintendent Search

The Garden Valley School Division board is trying piece together a picture of what things might look like once Superintendent Vern Reimer retires at the end of June. Even though it's only been a…

Bergen Says Conservatives Will Continue To Keep Liberals In Check in 2018

2017 was a positive year for the federal Conservative Party. That's from Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen, who talks about some of the reasons why. "We elected our new leader Andrew Scheer, at the…

2017 Marks Completion Of Major Capital Projects For Altona

2017 saw the completion of two major capital projects for the town of Altona. The town finished an $11 million expansion of its lagoon facility, which included the addition of a new waste cell and…

Christmas Morning Fire In Darlingford

The Darlingford Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 12:30 a.m. Christmas morning. "The resident had called it in himself as he had been home," said Fire Chief Cal Funk. Funk said the…
craig baker curlmanitoba

Provincial Juniors Compete On Arena Ice For Second Time

Craig Baker Manitoba's best junior curlers are in Altona this week for the 2018 Canola Provincial Championships. 16 mens teams and 16 womens teams will compete for the chance to represent Manitoba at…

Bitterly Cold Temperatures Expected to Stay For Some Time

It's brutally cold outside today, and it looks like it'll stay that way for a while, across the province. Environment Canada Meteorologist Mike McDonald tells us we're not alone. "This cold air…
Default Image

Fire Destroys Halbstadt Area House

A farm house east of Halbstadt was destoyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Letellier fire chief Jean Guy Chartier says no one called local fire crews, because no one saw it. Chartier says he checked…

Access Credit Union Donates To New Active Living Centre

The Plum Coulee Active Living Centre has received a generous donation of $25,000 from Access Credit Union (ACU) to help with the construction of the new building. "The Community Investment Committee…

Strong Year For Municipality Of Stanley, Aiming To Surpass It In 2018

The Rural Municipality of Stanley had a good year of completing its normal work and trying to improve life for its residents. Reeve Morris Olafson said the Rural Municipality was able to complete its…

Holly Daze For Donate Love

Donate Love is ending the year with a little extra help. Through the Buhler Active Living Centre's Holly Daze initiative over the last number of weeks, the charitable organization has been able to…

Work on Drainage, Roads Marked A Busy 2017 in Rhineland

Improving drainage in Rhineland Municipality was a major priority for council in 2017. Reeve Don Wiebe says heavy rainfall in 2016 revealed several problems with their municipal drainage system that…

More Students Utlilizing Healthy Minds Breakfast Program At WSD

Western School Division (WSD) has been seeing an increase in the number of students utilizing the Division's Healthy Minds Breakfast Program this year. The program is offered at it Maple Leaf School…

2017, Year Of Community Partnerships In Winkler

Community involvement, support of one another, and community partnerships that were created, are things that really stand out as highlights for Winkler Mayor Martin Harder this past year. Harder said…

SCRL Offering Free Internet Use To Non-Members In 2018

Starting in January, the South Central Regional Library (SCRL) will no longer charge a $2 Internet user fee to non-members. The change was made so all community members can more readily access the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

How Not To Over-Indulge These Holidays

Local Woman Shares Battle With Severe Acne On Social Media

Morden Mayor Recaps Strong Year, Ready For Busy 2018

A Very Chilly Christmas Gift for Southern Manitoba, Extreme Cold Warnings Issued

Revitalization Of Main Street Highlight For Town Of Morris in 2017

Success of 2017 in the R.M. of Dufferin to Carry-Over into 2018

MPI Wants 2018 to be Safest Year for Roadways, Drivers

Coldest Christmas Since 1996 Being Forecast

City Illuminates Residents On Winter Activity

Drainage Was A Big Topic For RM Of Montcalm In 2017

Candice Bergen Holds Annual Tea With Constituents

Morden Community Reflects On The Life Of Dr. Bob Menzies

4-H New Incentives -Getting Youth Involved in Community

Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Border Road Issue

Midland MLA Highlights Local Accomplishments For 2017

The Ovens Are Warming Up For The Annual Christmas Day Meal In Altona

Overcoming The Christmas Blues

'If You're Going To Drink, Don't Drive,' Urges Police Chief

Scotiabank Gives A Hand To Winkler And District Cheer Board

Morden And Carman Help Those In Need This Christmas (VIDEO)

Local News Archives

Community Events

18
Dec
2017
FREE JUMP - Job Education & Mentoring Program - Classes Starting Soon!!!

18 December 2017 - 14 January 2018, 12:00 am - 6:00 am

Segue Career Options, Winkler





30
Dec
2017
ZOO TO YOU!

30 December 2017 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Quality Inn Conference Centre Winkler





31
Dec
2017
New Years Eve Family Dance

31 December 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Bunker Youth Center Winkler Manitoba





31
Dec
2017
New Years Eve Dance

31 December 2017 , 8:00 pm

Miami Community Centre





03
Jan
2018
Altona Curling Club Fish Fry

03 January 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Rhineland Pioneer Centre





03
Jan
2018
Winkler Flyers @ Virden Oil Capitals

03 January 2018 7:30 pm

Tundra Oil & Gas Place





04
Jan
2018
Annual General Meeting at the Pembina Threshermens Museum

04 January 2018 7:00 pm

Pembina Threshermen's Museum (PTM)





Login