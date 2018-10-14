Pork Processor Relieved To See New Trade Agreement

The President of HyLife says he is relieved that Canada, the United States, and Mexico have concluded negotiations on a new trade agreement called USMCA.

Claude Vielfaure says with talks going on to replace NAFTA over the last few months, there has been uncertainty in the way they do business across the border. He says they are pleased to see a new agreement in place.

"As far as ourselves at HyLife in the pork industry is we have had a good trading agreement with the US for many many years and have been able to sell live pigs and pork across the border, so that will not change with the new agreement going forward which is good. Trade agreements are always something that is good because it brings certainty and stability to trading with other countries."

Vielfaure says the one thing they were hoping for in the new trade agreement was easier border crossing.

"There is always lots of paperwork to fill out when you are crossing loads of pork or live pigs and so part of the ask on this agreement when we talked to the government was to try to make that simpler and make it more streamlined but it doesn’t sound like that has been included in this new agreement so we will be doing as we did before which is still possible, it just would have made it easier."