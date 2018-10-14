Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

The President of HyLife says he is relieved that Canada, the United States, and Mexico have concluded negotiations on a new trade agreement called USMCA.

Claude Vielfaure says with talks going on to replace NAFTA over the last few months, there has been uncertainty in the way they do business across the border. He says they are pleased to see a new agreement in place.

"As far as ourselves at HyLife in the pork industry is we have had a good trading agreement with the US for many many years and have been able to sell live pigs and pork across the border, so that will not change with the new agreement going forward which is good. Trade agreements are always something that is good because it brings certainty and stability to trading with other countries."

Vielfaure says the one thing they were hoping for in the new trade agreement was easier border crossing.

"There is always lots of paperwork to fill out when you are crossing loads of pork or live pigs and so part of the ask on this agreement when we talked to the government was to try to make that simpler and make it more streamlined but it doesn’t sound like that has been included in this new agreement so we will be doing as we did before which is still possible, it just would have made it easier."

More Local News

Winkler Band, The Color, Dominates Covenant Award Nominations

Winkler band, The Color is set to dominate Canada's biggest award show in Christian music. The local band is up for 14 nominations including Group of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and…

Cattle Producer Brings CFB into the Auction Ring

Across Canada the Canadian Foodgrains Bank partners with local grain farmers to raise funds for their many projects around the globe. However, cattle producers, Nancy Howatt and her family, are…

Pork Processor Relieved To See New Trade Agreement

The President of HyLife says he is relieved that Canada, the United States, and Mexico have concluded negotiations on a new trade agreement called USMCA. Claude Vielfaure says with talks going on to…

Child And Family Services' Programs Benefiting Hundreds

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation (CFSCMF) has been on a mission to provide opportunities for children. For the past 25 years, the program has worked for the well-being of…

"Love You" Campaign Helping Build Wellness Library In Winkler

Mental Illness Awareness Week has just ended, but Shopper's Drug Mart is continuing the conversation and support with their "Love You" campaign. The initiative is all about raising funds to help…

Smile Cookie Campaign Raises $4,000 For Valley Ag Society

Over $4,000 was raised for the Valley Ag Society this year thanks to Tim Horton's Smile Cookie campaign. Across Canada, Tim Horton's raised over $7.8 million for local charities through the campaign.…

Border Land SD Ward 7 Candidates Talk Future Of Education

Education spending, facilities and future programming were just some of the topics discussed during the Border Land School Division Ward 7 Candidates forum Thursday night. The Altona and District…

Road Reconstruction Continues On 4th Street Beside MCC

For nearly one month, the area outside of MCC in Winkler has been blocked off and ready to be fixed. Reconstruction on the lot continued this week, bringing some needed updates to the nearly 30…

Emergency Coordinator Hopes Mock Disaster Will Provide Vital Information

A large scale emergency exercise is happening in the community of Sperling Saturday (October 13th). The mock disaster will include a derailment of a train car containing explosive goods, and an…

Emerson Border Expansion Open For Business (VIDEO)

Dignitaries and Canada Border Services Agency officials cut the ribbon on the expanded Emerson Port of Entry on Friday. The project added a new and larger commercial warehouse for truck examinations,…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login