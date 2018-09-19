Kidney Walk Raises Support In Morden "There's Never Enough Awareness"

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

The Kidney Walk returned for a third year at Morden Park on Sunday.

Val Dunphy is the Executive Director for the Kidney Foundation of Canada, Manitoba Branch. She was pleased with the turnout of participants.

"People raised pledges and then came out and did the beautiful 1K stroll through the park. Some did it many many times, and some did it one time," says Dunphy.

Currently, there is no cure, so patients in the end-stage of kidney disease often go through dialysis treatments and transplants. The funds raised go towards local and national research, which will hopefully lead to better treatment options and finding a cure.

"We [had] members from the local dialysis unit at Boundary Trails come out, and that's amazing. It really says a lot for the community and Boundary Trails," Dunphy says.

Although they appreciate people's support year-round, Russel and Julie Cozak made a special impact this year. "They had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, and rather than gifts, they asked everyone to donate to the Kidney Foundation," says Dunphy.

Through these donations, the Kidney Foundation is able to provide programs for current patients and run prevention initiatives to bring awareness to the public. This is especially important for people with diabetes and high blood pressure, who are at a higher risk for kidney disease.

Awareness is often the first step to prevention of chronic diseases. "There's never enough awareness. People need to take care of their kidneys as their kidneys are just as important as their heart," Dunphy adds.

She suggests the first step to taking care of your kidneys is as simple as having "an extra glass of water for your kidneys today."

