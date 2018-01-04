Kids Keep Their Minds Sharp Over Holidays Learning About Exotic Animals (Gallery)

Young minds were stimulated over winter break with the assistance of Prairie Exotics.

Prairie Exotics is an exotic animal rescue, breeding and educational program for a variety of non-traditional pet species.

Saturday Prairie Exotics held an educational event in Winkler, showcasing a number of exciting animals during interactive presentations.

Owner Steve Remple, explained these events are a great way to inspire young minds and give them the tools they need to make decisions on non-traditional pets.

"Not only are events fun and entertaining with all the animals but super educational. If you're ever considering some of these animals as a pet not just your cat and dog, this is a great place to come and see what some of the different pets are."

A wide variety of age groups came to see the animals with a number of ecstatic kids sharing their favourite animals.

Reagan, Jessie, and Tyson were excited to see the animals and share which were their favourites

Caden said he loved the anaconda as it would be a pet he would like to have. Myron’s favourite were lizards, explaining he enjoys their bright colours.

Remple said the event was a success with around 200 people coming to check out the variety of animals.

Though he said people were intrigued by the reptiles, amphibians, and insects no one could resist the furry creatures with many entertained with the Flemish Giant rabbits.