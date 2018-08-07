Kym Kaufmann Named New CEO For Eden Health Care Services

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Eden Health Care Services will enter its next chapter with new CEO Kym Kaufmann. kym insetEden Health Care Services, which operates out of Winkler, Steinbach, and Winnipeg, has named Kym Kaufmann CEO

"I'm very excited about the opportunity," Kaufmann says. "I think my unique combination of skills, experience, and education position me well for the role."

Kaufmann comes with several years of experience as Director of Operations at the Selkirk Mental Health Centre. She also holds a Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy.

Eden Board Chair Ben Fry explains it was Kaufmann's experience and passion for community-based mental health services that made her the perfect choice.

She looks forward to getting to know the staff and working with the community. "It's a lovely area," Kaufmann says. "It's such a wonderful, beautiful community, I'm excited to work in the area."

However, while it's a time of transformation in the province as government attempts to reign in healthcare spending, Kaufman says it's not something to be feared.

"I don't think transformation should be considered a threat, but instead an opportunity for Eden to celebrate successes and build our portfolio over the next coming years," she says. "And make sure we're aligned with the health system transformation and that we can showcase our great work."

"Increased focus on client incomes... ensuring patients get access to good mental health services, but also doing that in a cost-effective way. I think she'll bring forward those capabilities and skills that will really be important for Eden," Fry says.

"We're confident she is the right person," he adds.

Kaufmann will take over from Acting CEO Ken Kroeker August 27. Kroeker took the leadership role in the interim after former CEO Analyn Einerson left earlier this year.

More Local News

Kym Kaufmann Named New CEO For Eden Health Care Services

Eden Health Care Services will enter its next chapter with new CEO Kym Kaufmann. Eden Health Care Services, which operates out of Winkler, Steinbach, and Winnipeg, has named Kym Kaufmann CEO "I'm…

Buhler Active Living Centre At 90 Percent Capacity

In June of 2016, the Buhler Active Living Centre in Winkler (BALC) opened its doors; two years later the facility is at 90 percent capacity with no signs of slowing down. Mike Chute, BALC Executive…

Altona Upgrading Main St., May Take Ownership Of Entire Roadway

Some much-needed improvements are in store for Main Street in Altona. Altona town council has budgeted about $105,000 to improve Main Street from 10th Avenue NW to 7th Avenue NW. The rest of the…

Stanley Ag Society Returns For Winkler Harvest Festival

With the sale of the ag grounds this spring, 2018 will likely be the last year for the current iteration of the Stanley Agricultural Society events as part of the Harvest Festival in Winkler.…

Jumpstart Raises Over $6,000 To Get Kids In The Game

In the month of June, $6,111 was raised for Jumpstart, a 30 percent increase from last year. David Dunseath, an Associate Dealer at the Winkler Canadian Tire, explained the funds go towards helping…

RCMP Says Public Hateful Language Can Result In Jail Time

An RCMP spokesperson hopes the arrests made in Flin Flon, in relation to hateful social media posts, will remind people how serious hate speech can be. Several individuals took to a local Flin Flon…

Manitoba Success Story Denray Tire Opens New Location In Winkler

Derek Braun has the Denray Tire business in his blood. Started in 1974 by his parents, Braun, President and Co-Owner of Denray Tire, entered the family business after highschool, "starting from the…

New Website For Organization That Aims To Shed Light on Mental Health of Farmers

Manitoba Farm, Rural and Northern Support Services based in Brandon has updated its website to improve access to its program. The organization offers free and confidential telephone and online…

Healthcare An Equal Challenge, Former Finance Minister Cameron Friesen Says

Though Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen laments the loss of the finance portfolio, he says stabilizing and continuing to transform Manitoba's healthcare system is an equal challenge. "Clearing…

Altona Pet Owners Enjoy Longer Free Registration Program

An extended free pet licensing initiative proved successful for the Town of Altona earlier this summer. The annual day-long campaign was stretched to one week for the first time this year. "This year…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login