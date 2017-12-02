Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police

Details
Category: Local News

Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers.

During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police detected an odour of marijuana on the driver's breath and noticed her eyes were glossy.

The female driver had advised officers that she had smoked a small quanity of marijuana roughly ten minutes before coming into the checkstop.

Police Chief Brad Neduzak said it was at this time the officers conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test, which the driver passed.

"It's kind of like the alcohol test," said Neduzak. "Someone can have a drink or two and still pass."

He noted someone can still pass if they haven't had a considerable amount, but the effects of marijuana can slow down the motorist's reaction time.

At this time here aren't any guidelines for people who choose to use marijuana and drive, though the federal government is set to make cannabis legal this July.

Neduzak said they've been asked a number of questions about the rules, but the government is still working out all of the details.

"We do know they're working on a couple of instruments to test roadside, which are similar to the roadside devices that are used to detect alcohol," said Neduzak.

Neduzak said they have an officer already trained in roadside detection for drugs, able to conduct more advanced testing of drivers in the field. Neduzak added they're looking at training more officers in the future.

"At least we can try and stay ahead of the game a little bit and be ready to go when the new laws are rolled out," said Neduzak.

Officers also located a clear plastic bag of marijuana and numerous paraphernalia, which were seized for destruction. As a result of this incident no charges were laid.

-

Below is the Morden Police report for November 13-27:

November 13th, 2017

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Loren Drive and La Verendrye Boulevard around 3:00pm.  An eastbound vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Loren Drive when a second vehicle failed to see the vehicle stopped and ran into the back end of the first vehicle.  The occupants of the first vehicle were transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre for observation complaining of sore necks.  Both vehicles required towing from the scene.  

November 15th, 2017

Sometime overnight, a vehicle was damaged while parked on 11th Street in Morden.  The owner parked his 2008 red Honda Civic in the 100 block of 11th Street and returned in the morning to find someone had keyed the rear door on the driver’s side.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

November 17th, 2017

Around 11:30 pm, police received a dispatch call to Tim Horton’s in Morden reporting an intoxicated male.  Police attended and found a male sleeping in one of the booths.  As police were trying to speak to the individual, he stood up and said he would walk home.  Police tried to take hold of the individual at which time he slapped the officer’s hand and swore.  Police took hold of the male and arrested him under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act.  While trying to handcuff the individual, he pulled his hand back and began to resist. The individual was placed on the ground and handcuffed.  He was lodged in cells overnight until sober and released in the morning without charges.

November 19th, 2017

Police were on general patrol around 1:25 am travelling east on Thornhill Street when they observed a vehicle travelling in front of them veering back and forth in its lane.  Police activated emergency lights and stopped the vehicle.  While speaking with the driver, police observed an odor of liquor on his breath and requested he provide a sample of his breath on a roadside screening device.  The test resulted in a fail and the driver was arrested for impaired driving.  Subsequent breath samples were obtained and analyzed at 120 and 110 mg%.  As a result, the 20-year-old Morden driver was charged with Driving Impaired and Driving over .08.  His vehicle was impounded for 30 days and he will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in January 2018.  

November 19th, 2017

Police were called around 7:30 pm where an intoxicated male entered a residence uninvited and then left shortly after.  Police attended and located a male outside of the residence that had been drinking.  After speaking with him, police were satisfied that there was no intent by the individual and he was returned to his residence without charges.

November 20th, 2017

A vehicle was vandalized while parked in Rock’s Bar & Grill parking lot on November 18th.  The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 2:00 am.  The owner of a 1990 black Mercedes Benz advised that the front hood emblem had been broken off.  Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

November 26th, 2017

Police were stationary on Thornhill Street conducting a Manitoba Public Insurance checkstop when a vehicle was observed to make a quick wide turn onto Thornhill Street and continued travelling westbound.  Police pursued the vehicle and observed it to make quick movements in its lane and back.  The vehicle was stopped and the driver advised of what police observed.  The passenger indicated he had grabbed the steering wheel and admitted to consuming liquor.  The driver was observed to have a strong odor of liquor on her breath, glassy eyes, slurred  speech and was argumentative with police.  The driver was asked how much she had to drink and she indicated “nothing”.  When asked to exit the vehicle, the driver had slow deliberate movements.  She was arrested for impaired driving and a demand was made to provide samples of her breath.  Two breath samples were obtained resulting in readings of 180 and 160 mg%, double the legal limit.  The 28-year-old female driver from Winkler was charged with Drive Impaired and Drive over .08.  Her vehicle was impounded for 60 days and she will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in January 2018. 

More Local News

Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police

Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers. During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police…

Mild Start, Cold End To Winter Expected

If you are planning a winter holiday, you might want to aim for February or early March. David Phillips with Environment Canada says that is because it appears the last part of winter will have the…

RCMP Remind Ice Fishers Of Dangers And Safety Tips

RCMP are warning residents planning to head out onto frozen lakes and rivers this winter. "There are definitely some safety factors you have to be concerned with," said RCMP Staff Sergeant Bob…

Access Credit Union Awarded Best Employer In Manitoba

Acknowledged for their innovation and education Access Credit Union (ACU) has once again earned the title one of Manitoba's Top Employers. The 12th Manitoba's Top Employers Competition, organized by…

Accident At Roblin And PTH 32 In Winkler (VIDEO)

There was an accident at the intersection of Roblin and PTH 32 Saturday evening, with emergency personnel attending. No further information is available at this time.

Big Brothers Big Sisters In Dire Need Of New Mentors As Matches End

With the loss of several mentors at Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Morden-Winkler-Altona there is a dire need for more volunteers. Executive Director Michael Penner explains their volunteer…

NPC Students Take Center Stage For 'Alice In Wonderland' (VIDEO)

The curtain has risen for students at Northlands Parkway Collegiate. Yesterday was the first rendition of Alice In Wonderland. The show is comprised of 23 different students who've been working hard…

Province Closes Gretna Reception Centre

Seven months after it opened, the doors have been shut to the reception centre opened in Gretna for asylum seekers in May. The move is effective Friday, December 1. The temporary housing facility was…

Police Seeking Info In Restaurant B&E

Altona police are seeking help from local residents in their investigation into a break and enter at the Chicken Chef Restaurant. The incident occurred late Sunday night. Police are looking for two…

AMM Delegates Push For Province To Step Up

Municipal leaders across Manitoba are in agreement that the provincial government should chip in 40 percent towards infrastructure funding. Delegates met this week for the 19th annual Association of…

Winnipeg Councillors Support Winkler In Taking Back Speed Limit Control

A strong majority of municipalities would like to strip the Highway Traffic Board of its authority when it comes to local speed limits. The resolution, presented by Winkler Mayor Martin Harder and…

House Being Transported On HWY 201

Crews are moving a house on Highway 201 near the Altona area. Motorists can expect delays on area highways and should take caution while driving.

UPDATE: No Charges Laid In Rollover South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, just before 5:00 p.m, Morden RCMP responded to a single-vehicle rollover. The accident occurred near the intersection of Provincial Road 201 and PTH 32 in the R.M of Stanley. Winkler Fire…

Stanley Ag Society Moving Forward "Waiting Could Kill Us"

The Stanley Agricultural Society is looking to the future in the midst of a changing landscape. Even now three generations separate kids today from the farm life, where it used to only be a single…

Morden Gets Strong Support For Resolution

Nearly 90 percent of AMM members are with Morden and their fight for the right to sell electricity. "Only Manitoba Hydro is allowed to charge for electricity in Manitoba, so we have a dilemma,"…

Carman RCMP Investigate Several Break And Enters Last Week

Carman RCMP is investigating several overnight break and enters, which occurred last week. On Thursday, Nov. 23, RCMP received multiple reports of break and enters to vehicles and garages overnight…

Goal Is Reached For 'Beautiful' CMU Campus Hub

Fund raising was a success for Canadian Mennonite University's (CMU) Marpeck Commons, library, learning commons and bridge. "The great news for CMU right now is that the CONNECT Capital Campaign,…

Morris Area Foundation Raised Nearly $24,000

The Morris Area Foundation (MAF) Secretary Treasurer Midge Anderson has reviewed the donation list from the Endow Manitoba Challenge. The foundation is extremely pleased to report donations during…

Altona's Maroons Help Support Panthers' Annual Bingo Night (GALLERY)

The Altona Panthers Special Olympic Athletic Club held their annual Bingo Night last week. On Monday, Nov. 20, the athletes, support staff and volunteer coaches met at the Altona Senior's Centre for…

Municipalities Give AMM Respectful and Safe Work Environment Lobby Mandate

Municipal leaders have agreed that more needs to be done to protect councillors from harassment and bullying. Members of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities have approved an amended version of…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Municipal Leaders Call For More Generous Funding Model With Province, Feds

Accident On First Street In Winkler (VIDEO)

Teen Flees Accident Scene, Charged With Impaired Driving (VIDEO)

Province Puts Brakes On Looming 'New Home Warranty Act'

Access Field Evolving Into Top Class Baseball Facility

Poor Driving Conditions Possible Tonight With Alberta Clipper On Its Way

Accident On PTH 32 South Of Winkler (VIDEO)

New Municipal Burn Ban Signs Announced

Morden Access Credit Union Supports Palliative Care By Wearing Jeans

Winkler's Community Agencies Host Epic Team-Up

Compost Bins Arrive Ahead Of "Transition Year" In Winkler

Goertzen Expects Spirited Discussions At AMM Meeting

Winkler Resident Victim Of Attempted Identity Theft

Region's Vaccine Rates Consistently The Lowest In Manitoba

Stock the Shelves Receives Overwhelming Support

SCCR Able To Expand Client Services

Change A Life Through Christmas Gift Giving

Morden Police Board Considering Combining Services With Winkler

Rhineland Seeks Provincial Water Management Plan

Pedersen Says More Health Changes Coming In New Session

Local News Archives

Community Events

26
Oct
2017
Pickelball

26 October 2017 - 21 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Emerado Centennial School, Winkler





13
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

13 November 2017 - 18 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





16
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

16 November 2017 - 04 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





19
Nov
2017
Pitching Clinic

19 November 2017 - 18 March 2018, 12:00 am - 2:00 pm

Central Plains RecPlex, Southport MB





20
Nov
2017
Great Violinists, Great Concertos

20 November 2017 - 25 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:15 pm

Bryce Hall, University of Winnipeg





23
Nov
2017
Minds in Motion - Altona

23 November 2017 - 11 January 2018, 9:30 am - 11:30 am

The Gardens on Tenth, Altona





24
Nov
2017
New Exhibitions Opening at the MHC Gallery

24 November 2017 - 20 January 2018, 7:30 pm - 7:30 pm

MHC Gallery, Winnipeg





Login