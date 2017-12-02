Lack Of Accurate Marijuana Sobriety Tests Causing Challenges For Morden Police

Morden Police are experiencing the challenges of determining marijuana's influence on drivers.

During a Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) checkstop on November 25, upon speaking with a driver, police detected an odour of marijuana on the driver's breath and noticed her eyes were glossy.

The female driver had advised officers that she had smoked a small quanity of marijuana roughly ten minutes before coming into the checkstop.

Police Chief Brad Neduzak said it was at this time the officers conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test, which the driver passed.

"It's kind of like the alcohol test," said Neduzak. "Someone can have a drink or two and still pass."

He noted someone can still pass if they haven't had a considerable amount, but the effects of marijuana can slow down the motorist's reaction time.

At this time here aren't any guidelines for people who choose to use marijuana and drive, though the federal government is set to make cannabis legal this July.

Neduzak said they've been asked a number of questions about the rules, but the government is still working out all of the details.

"We do know they're working on a couple of instruments to test roadside, which are similar to the roadside devices that are used to detect alcohol," said Neduzak.

Neduzak said they have an officer already trained in roadside detection for drugs, able to conduct more advanced testing of drivers in the field. Neduzak added they're looking at training more officers in the future.

"At least we can try and stay ahead of the game a little bit and be ready to go when the new laws are rolled out," said Neduzak.

Officers also located a clear plastic bag of marijuana and numerous paraphernalia, which were seized for destruction. As a result of this incident no charges were laid.

Below is the Morden Police report for November 13-27:

November 13th, 2017

Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at Loren Drive and La Verendrye Boulevard around 3:00pm. An eastbound vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Loren Drive when a second vehicle failed to see the vehicle stopped and ran into the back end of the first vehicle. The occupants of the first vehicle were transported to Boundary Trails Health Centre for observation complaining of sore necks. Both vehicles required towing from the scene.

November 15th, 2017

Sometime overnight, a vehicle was damaged while parked on 11th Street in Morden. The owner parked his 2008 red Honda Civic in the 100 block of 11th Street and returned in the morning to find someone had keyed the rear door on the driver’s side. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

November 17th, 2017

Around 11:30 pm, police received a dispatch call to Tim Horton’s in Morden reporting an intoxicated male. Police attended and found a male sleeping in one of the booths. As police were trying to speak to the individual, he stood up and said he would walk home. Police tried to take hold of the individual at which time he slapped the officer’s hand and swore. Police took hold of the male and arrested him under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act. While trying to handcuff the individual, he pulled his hand back and began to resist. The individual was placed on the ground and handcuffed. He was lodged in cells overnight until sober and released in the morning without charges.

November 19th, 2017

Police were on general patrol around 1:25 am travelling east on Thornhill Street when they observed a vehicle travelling in front of them veering back and forth in its lane. Police activated emergency lights and stopped the vehicle. While speaking with the driver, police observed an odor of liquor on his breath and requested he provide a sample of his breath on a roadside screening device. The test resulted in a fail and the driver was arrested for impaired driving. Subsequent breath samples were obtained and analyzed at 120 and 110 mg%. As a result, the 20-year-old Morden driver was charged with Driving Impaired and Driving over .08. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days and he will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in January 2018.

November 19th, 2017

Police were called around 7:30 pm where an intoxicated male entered a residence uninvited and then left shortly after. Police attended and located a male outside of the residence that had been drinking. After speaking with him, police were satisfied that there was no intent by the individual and he was returned to his residence without charges.

November 20th, 2017

A vehicle was vandalized while parked in Rock’s Bar & Grill parking lot on November 18th. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 2:00 am. The owner of a 1990 black Mercedes Benz advised that the front hood emblem had been broken off. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

November 26th, 2017

Police were stationary on Thornhill Street conducting a Manitoba Public Insurance checkstop when a vehicle was observed to make a quick wide turn onto Thornhill Street and continued travelling westbound. Police pursued the vehicle and observed it to make quick movements in its lane and back. The vehicle was stopped and the driver advised of what police observed. The passenger indicated he had grabbed the steering wheel and admitted to consuming liquor. The driver was observed to have a strong odor of liquor on her breath, glassy eyes, slurred speech and was argumentative with police. The driver was asked how much she had to drink and she indicated “nothing”. When asked to exit the vehicle, the driver had slow deliberate movements. She was arrested for impaired driving and a demand was made to provide samples of her breath. Two breath samples were obtained resulting in readings of 180 and 160 mg%, double the legal limit. The 28-year-old female driver from Winkler was charged with Drive Impaired and Drive over .08. Her vehicle was impounded for 60 days and she will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in January 2018.