Lancaster/Roseau Customs Hours Reduced As Of Sunday

Reduced border crossing hours will take effect this coming Sunday at U.S. Customs ports of entry at Lancaster and Roseau, Minnesota.

At Lancaster, the new hours are 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., the closing time being four hours earlier than in the past. During the summer months, the hours at Lancaster will be 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Charlie Bernstrom of Bernstrom Oil in Lancaster says their federal politicians are continuing to fight the cutbacks, but to no avail so far.

"I think they're still working on it but I think they've kind of been told, this is what it's going to be for now. They (U.S. Customs) haven't been listening too much. I don't know why they wouldn't listen to all of our federal delegations but, I guess, that's the way they work."

At Roseau, the new hours for U.S. Customs starting Sunday are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., closing four hours earlier than until now. Todd Peterson of the Roseau Community Development Corporation says they are continuing to fight the changes and hopes they can get the decision reversed at some point in the future. He adds they've had no success so far.

"We really don't know anything more at this point. It's been pretty silent. But, certainly, we're not giving up. We're not happy with this and so we will continue to pursue this."

Peterson adds it will be a major inconvenience for people who normally cross the border into the U.S. at Roseau between 8:00 p.m. and Midnight to have to detour around by Warroad.

"It will be extremely inconvenient for folks. I know CBP (Customs and Border Protection) would lead you to believe it's just a nice, short ride to Warroad but, unfortunately, it's a fairly significant drive to Warroad and it's a fairly significant drive back. It will be about an hour out of peoples' way to get here now after 8:00 p.m."

The Canadian border crossings at those locations are not changing their hours. The Tolstoi port remains open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the one at South Junction is open from 8:00 a.m. to Midnight.