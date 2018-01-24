Landfill Christens 48-Ton Compactor, Work Efficiency Up 33 Percent

A new piece of equipment should help extend the life of the SWAMP landfill site.

The SWAMP board of directors approved the purchase of a compactor from a company in the U.S. and the unit is ready to begin working.

The machine is not brand new but is a factory re-manufactured unit, according to SWAMP manager Brent Kletke.

"It was stripped down to the nuts and bolts. There is nothing except the frame and two small components that were original on the machine. Everything else is brand new. It's a machine from 2007, but functions just like the day it was first bought."

SWAMP manager Brent Kletke

The compactor weighs 48 tons, carries twice the horsepower of the old unit and is expected to help keep the landfill operational over a longer period of time.

"This unit is twice the weight our old one, so it's going to do a phenomenal job of compacting material that comes in and it will, in the end, add years to our landfill."

Kletke added, the work that used to take them a day-and-a-half can now be accomplished inside of one work day.