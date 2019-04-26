Large Brush Fire Southeast Of Vita

Mental Health Week- May 6-12

Category: Local News

The Stuartburn Fire Department is still battling a large brush fire six miles east of Vita and two miles south. Fire Chief Bob Fosty says they got the call just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

"There was a huge brush fire that had started and the wind was fanning the flames pretty good. We have it contained for the most part on three sides but we're still going back in this (Friday) morning. We have an excavator that we're going to go in there with. It's some pretty rough terrain in there and so we need to open up a trail so we can get at it."

Fosty says they don't know how the fire started.

He adds it is extremely dry and pleads with people not to burn until we get a good soaking rain.

Most RMs here in the southeast, including Stuartburn, have issued burning bans this week.

