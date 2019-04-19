Leaky Portion Of GVC Roof To Get Replaced

Mental Health Week- May 6-12

A large portion of the roof at Garden Valley Collegiate in Winkler will be getting replaced.

The Public Schools Finance Board (PSFB) has approved a complete removal and replacement of the section of roof over the part of the school that was built in the early 1990s. That includes the section over the science labs and library.

Garden Valley School Division Secretary - Treasurer, Terry Penner says the school has dealt with leaks in that section over the past number of years, which has been addressed to this point with patchwork.

Penner notes Allied Roofing will be the contractor on the project, and they plan to have their kick-off site meeting next week. "They hope to start work even this school year," says Penner. "It could get a little noisy in there towards the end of the year."

The total cost of the PSFB funded project is $750,000.

