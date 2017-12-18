Lengthy Investigation Leads To Arrest, Assault Charges

A lengthy investigation has resulted in Morden Police charging a 33-year-old Morden man with assault and two counts of Fail to Comply with a Probation Order.

The accused and victim were in a common-law relationship and the accused had previously assaulted the victim. The accused also had a probation order to prevent the accused from having contact or communication with the victim for the next two years.

The individual was also advised to keep the peace and be of good behavior.

However, on November 19 officers were dispatched to an address at 7:30 in the morning regarding a suspicious incident. Officers learned the accused had been in contact with the victim and had assaulted the victim several times throughout the evening.

Both parties involved had been drinking and, due to previous charges, the accused was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Morden Provincial Court in January.

In other news, a pair of local residents seemingly attempted to recreate the famous scene from Midnight Cowboy.

On December 12, police were on patrol at 1:50 pm when they observed a disturbance between a pedestrian and a driver.

A pedestrian, taking on the role of Dustin Hoffman's classic improvised performance, was crossing Stephen Street at the intersection of 7th Street. A vehicle was turning from 7th Street onto Stephen Street and failed to see the pedestrian crossing.

The vehicle came in contact with the pedestrian at which time he became angry and started hitting the vehicle with his hands.

Police mediated the situation and ensured there were no injuries. There were no charges or Oscar award nominations as a result of this incident.

Below is the Morden Police for the week of December 11-18:

December 12th, 2017

December 12th, 2017

Police were called to an apartment complex around 3:45 pm where a male was observed sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot. The caller advised that the person in the vehicle was an ex-boyfriend and felt he was sitting there to watch what she was doing. Police attended and spoke with the male who appeared to be under the influence of a substance. The person tried telling police he was waiting for a friend but when confronted of the real reason he was there, he did not deny it. The 49-year-old male was given a ride home and issued a warning for criminal harassment.

December 14th, 2017

Police have a second Warrant for Arrest for 28 year old Alexey EYKHORST of Morden. Last week, police reported Eykhorst was wanted for two counts of breaching conditions of his Recognizance. Eykhorst was placed on a Recognizance by the courts with one of the conditions being to abide by a curfew of 10:00 pm to 7:00 am. Further to this, Eykhorst was also charged with two counts of Fail to Comply with a Recognizance and was to appear in Morden Provincial Court December 12th as well as report to Morden Police Service for identification purposes. Eykhorst failed to attend court and failed to report for identification purposes. As a result, another Warrant for Arrest was issued by the courts. Anyone with information regarding Eykhorst’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).