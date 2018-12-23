Let It Snow! White Christmas A Certainty After Weekend Clipper

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

 

A white Christmas is guaranteed for essentially all of Southern Manitoba after 5-10cms of snow fell Friday and Saturday across the region. According to preliminary figures released Sunday morning, a few locations received even a little more of the flaky white stuff, adding to what many would consider the traditional look at this time of year… a white blanket of snow covering the landscape and evergreen boughs.

“An Alberta Clipper was responsible for the snowfall, which based on some of the comments I heard this week, was secretly hoped for,” said CMOS Accredited Weathercaster Chris Sumner with a chuckle. “After well above temperatures last week, more than ten degrees above normal in some cases, plus the rainfall we had… well, it was starting to look like a brown, April-like Christmas in some parts of the province.”

Here are the snowfall totals from Environment Canada as of 3 a.m. Sunday (in centimeters):

Flin Flon: 22
Portage La Prairie: 13
Gretna: 12
The Pas: 11
Winnipeg: 11
Landmark: 10
Morden: 9
Carberry: 8
Fisher Branch: 8
Lynn Lake: 6
Grand Rapids: 6
Brandon: 5

As the system moves out of the region Sunday, gusty northwesterly winds up to 40 km/h will develop, so Sumner is warning those with travel plans today to be aware of road conditions and drive accordingly.

“The snow that fell was relatively light, and it won’t take much of a wind for it to start blowing in open areas. Drive to conditions, and keep an eye on the road report as you hit the highway for Christmas gatherings.”

Sumner adds more snow may be on the way mid to late this week, based on what the long range forecast models are currently indicating.

“The models are suggesting a strong winter storm will cross the central and northern U.S. Plains some time between Boxing Day and December 28th. It’s still very early to say with any certainty what the track of the storm will be, or how much snow it could pack, and where it could fall,” explains Sumner. “The important thing to note is the possibility the system may move far enough north that parts of Southern Manitoba could be impacted. At this point, my advice is to keep an eye on the forecast, and simply be aware of the possibility.”

More Local News

UPDATE - Four Sent To Hospital After Vehicle Slides Off Hwy Near Plum Coulee

Four people were sent to hospital, one in serious condition, Saturday afternoon when their pick-up truck slid off the highway near Plum Coulee. Carman RCMP and emergency crews received the call…

Habitat for Humanity Stays Strong for 2019

Habitat for Humanity has had another stellar year in 2018 through the many volunteers and teams that came together throughout the province to build homes for those who need the extra bit of help in…

Let It Snow! White Christmas A Certainty After Weekend Clipper

A white Christmas is guaranteed for essentially all of Southern Manitoba after 5-10cms of snow fell Friday and Saturday across the region. According to preliminary figures released Sunday morning, a…

CFDC's Executive Director Says Heritage Trust Will Generate Tens Of Thousands For The Museum

The fruits of the Manitoba Heritage Trust Program are beginning to bloom. La Société historique de Saint-Boniface will receive a provincial contribution of $25,000, following a successful fundraising…

Goodon Attends Climate Change Conference

Will Goodon of Brandon has returned after participating in the 2018 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Katowice, Poland. Goodon was part of the large Canadian delegation. He’s Minister of…

Life Saving Society Says Winter Drownings Are Preventable

In Manitoba 20-25 people a year die in a drowning, occurring every month of the year. Drowning is a big issue in Manitoba, Acting CO Life Saving Society of Manitoba Kevin Tordiffe says it's rare for…

Emergency Crews Respond To Collision East Of Plum Coulee (VIDEO)

Few details are available currently, but early Saturday afternoon emergency crews responded to a collision east of Plum Coulee on Highway 14. STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene around 2:10pm…

Piney Residents Again Trying To Sort Out Health Coverage

The Reeve of Piney is pleased that the Manitoba Government has agreed to hold meetings in the municipality to clarify health coverage for residents. Wayne Anderson says a contract was renewed in…

ACF Grants Provide Funding For New Van, Natural Playground

The Altona Community Foundation will be donating $13,000 to local projects and organizations through its 2018 fall grant program. The Station Youth for Christ, one of the seven recipients, will put…

Young Artists Taught The Values Of Christmas

With Christmas nearly upon us, a local organization wanted to teach the new generation about the true meaning of Christmas. A local Christian art class, of children ages three to six, known as God's…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login