Liberal Win Important For Party

Last night saw the provincial Liberal Party regain party status in the legislature, as leader Dougald Lamont won the by-election in the St. Boniface riding.

Portage-Lisgar Liberal riding association spokesperson Ken Werbiski's pleased, noting it's important for the party to have official status.

"And this is going to give a strong new voice of opposition for St. Boniface," he says, "And it just shows Manitoba will have a viable option to vote for in 2020, instead of the same old NDP, Conservative, back and forth."

Werbiski feels Lamont's election will help the party build momentum for the next general election.

"Now, because he's the leader of the provincial Liberals, he will be able to stand in the legislature, and he will be able to engage," he says, "And I think that's important because Dougald is a very smart man, I think he has his priorities straight, and people will recognize that, once he gets a chance to speak in the legislature."

The Liberal Party now has four seats in the legislature.