Liberals Win St. Boniface Constituency

Details
A former Liberal candidate in our area is thrilled over party leader Dugald Lamont's Winnipeg by-election victory this week.

Lamont was the winner in Tuesday's vote in the St. Boniface constituency, a seat that had been held by the N-D-P since 1999.

The party now boasts four seats in the Manitoba legislature, giving it official party status.

"I think it shows that the party brand and the name is still strong and that Manitobans are looking for a new voice and new options," said Loren Braul, who ran for the party in Emerson constituency in the last provincial election. "In this case, they've chosen to vote the leader of our party into the legislature where he will continue to be that active voice."

Lamont became party leader last fall after beating out Cindy Lamoureux and Jon Gerrard in a leadership race.

According to Braul, Lamont possesses a number of skills that will hold the party in good stead.

"He has a strong background in policy and communications and you'll see him bring forward well researched and meaningful policy and presenting those on behalf of the people of St. Boniface and Manitobans as a whole."

The Manitoba Liberal Party hasn't had official party status since 1995.

