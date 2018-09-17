Lifelong Resident Looks To Serve Community She Loves

Karla Warkentin has officially entered her name in the civic election as a candidate for mayor for the city of Morden. She believes the next mayor of Morden's best qualification should be a mayor who will listen.

"The mayor is supposed to represent the community they serve, so I want to listen, I want to hear what people like, I want to hear what are [our] struggles, and work collaboratively to come up with new ways to approach these things," says Warkentin.

Running for mayor was something that came out of the blue for Warkentin. After conversations with three municipal leaders, they asked her to consider running for the position.

A lifelong resident of the city, Warkentin says she's committed to Morden, Morden is her home, and running for mayor felt like the right thing to do, "the right fit for right now," she says. Warkentin has lived in Morden her whole life. She grew up in Morden, met her husband Randall, created a business with her husband, and raised a family in Morden. From left to right: Drew, David, Randy, Karla, Jeremy, and Marie

With a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba and a Master of Divinity degree from Providence Theological Seminary, Warkentin believes her educational background will be a great asset to the position.

She was the financial officer and a shareholder in Boundary Trails Dental Centre, co-founded the Women’s Giving Circle, served on the Board of Directors of the Morden Area Foundation and Many Hands Resource Centre, and was on the Board of Elders at Westside Community Church.

Her experiences in business, education, and leadership positions aren't her only assets but a desire to serve which was instilled in her by her father.

"My father, Ernie Krahn was the mayor of Morden in the 90's, and he also served on the council six years. He was a real inspiration for me, growing up with a father who believed in giving back, who believed in public service," explains Warkentin.

Currently, Warkentin says she is gathering information, attending council meetings, meeting with community leaders, and existing council, figuring out where the city is and how it got there.

Warkentin is building a team of advisors, a group of individuals that will help in generating ideas that will benefit the community.

From those early conversations, she says some themes that have arisen are preserving the beauty of the community, continued economic development, and more good jobs.

Tourism is a way to achieve that goal of economic development explains Warkentin, "it improves our economy, it brings in money, it brings jobs."

Warkentin says she would like to meet with the citizens of Morden, to hear from them and discuss the issues.