Lifelong Resident Looks To Serve Community She Loves

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

Karla Warkentin has officially entered her name in the civic election as a candidate for mayor for the city of Morden. She believes the next mayor of Morden's best qualification should be a mayor who will listen.

"The mayor is supposed to represent the community they serve, so I want to listen, I want to hear what people like, I want to hear what are [our] struggles, and work collaboratively to come up with new ways to approach these things," says Warkentin.

Running for mayor was something that came out of the blue for Warkentin. After conversations with three municipal leaders, they asked her to consider running for the position.

A lifelong resident of the city, Warkentin says she's committed to Morden, Morden is her home, and running for mayor felt like the right thing to do, "the right fit for right now," she says.Karla Family Warkentin has lived in Morden her whole life. She grew up in Morden, met her husband Randall, created a business with her husband, and raised a family in Morden. From left to right: Drew, David, Randy, Karla, Jeremy, and Marie

With a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Manitoba and a Master of Divinity degree from Providence Theological Seminary, Warkentin believes her educational background will be a great asset to the position.

She was the financial officer and a shareholder in Boundary Trails Dental Centre, co-founded the Women’s Giving Circle, served on the Board of Directors of the Morden Area Foundation and Many Hands Resource Centre, and was on the Board of Elders at Westside Community Church.

Her experiences in business, education, and leadership positions aren't her only assets but a desire to serve which was instilled in her by her father.

"My father, Ernie Krahn was the mayor of Morden in the 90's, and he also served on the council six years. He was a real inspiration for me, growing up with a father who believed in giving back, who believed in public service," explains Warkentin.

Currently, Warkentin says she is gathering information, attending council meetings, meeting with community leaders, and existing council, figuring out where the city is and how it got there.

Warkentin is building a team of advisors, a group of individuals that will help in generating ideas that will benefit the community.

From those early conversations, she says some themes that have arisen are preserving the beauty of the community, continued economic development, and more good jobs.

Tourism is a way to achieve that goal of economic development explains Warkentin, "it improves our economy, it brings in money, it brings jobs."

Warkentin says she would like to meet with the citizens of Morden, to hear from them and discuss the issues.

More Local News

Another Fun Weekend At The St. Jean ATV Derby

The population of St. Jean and area swelled on the weekend as hundreds of people participated in the community's annual ATV Derby. The event draws an average of 1,200 machines and 1,500 participants…

Lifelong Resident Looks To Serve Community She Loves

Karla Warkentin has officially entered her name in the civic election as a candidate for mayor for the city of Morden. She believes the next mayor of Morden's best qualification should be a mayor who…

Newcomers Making Pembina Valley Region Their New Home

The flow of immigrants into the Pembina Valley region continues unabated, and it's quite likely we'll see current numbers expanded in the near future, according to the Executive Director for Regional…

RHA Anticipating Cannabis Overdoses Starting October

The Vice-President of Medical Services for Southern Health expects they could see more emergency room visits when cannabis becomes legal on October 17, one month from today. Dr. Denis Fortier is…

AMBER Alert Activated In Search For Six-Year-Old

RCMP are looking for the public's assistance in locating a six-year-old girl. The victim is Emma O'Keeffe, a 6-year-old female. She is Caucasian, 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 44 lbs. She has brown,…

BBBS Bike For Kids Brings In Big Dollars

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Bike for Kids Trans-Canada Challenge is only in its second year, but already is seeing a steady increase in participants. In total, 52 riders registered for either the…

School Zone Safety A High Priority For MPI

School zone safety is a main priority for Manitoba Public Insurance. MPI is ramping up a partnership with the RCMP to keep school zones safe for everyone there. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley talks…

Local Drummer Says Award Nod Means More Coming From Colleagues

Jon Plett has been nominated for the Drummer of the Year by the Manitoba Country Music Awards. However, Plett says the biggest honour is the artists are nominated by their colleagues. "I really like…

Bird Migration A Sign Of Season To Come

Could our feathered friends be telling us something about the arrival of winter this year? Paula Grieef is Resident Naturalist at Oak Hammock Marsh. She confirms this year's bird migration started…

Morden's SuperWalk Increases Awareness Of Canada's Second Most Prevalent Brain Disorder

Since 2003, Morden has been walking with around 10,000 other Canadians helping those who live with Parkinson's disease. Affecting one in 500 Canadians and with no known cure, the Parkinson's…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login