Lifesaving Society Encourages Ice And Water Safety This Spring

With temperatures routinely going above freezing over the last few weeks, the Lifesaving Society is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about ice and water safety.

Kevin Tordiffe is the Operations Manager for the Lifesaving Society – Manitoba Branch. He says as the weather gets warmer this time of year everyone is excited to get outside, but the many bodies of water created by melting snow may not be safe.

"Springtime also means that in a lot of running waterways that the water levels are higher and flowing faster than they are at other points in the year. Both of these types of environments we’re talking about could really draw the attention of kids so we really need to be careful with educating our kids about the safety’s of going anywhere near the ice or the water at this time of the year."

Tordiffe says the freeze-thaw cycle can make ice brittle or mushy so before walking out on the ice, it is important to check to see if it is clear and solid and at least 10 centimetres thick. He notes this is necessary on all bodies of water during the springtime.

"When we look at historical flooding time periods of the year and the drowning fatalities that are associated with those major flooding events, it’s usually in very minor bodies of water where those drownings are occurring. Ditches, creeks, little runoffs, little ponds and retention pond areas, that’s typically where we see drownings during flooding, so it’s a risk for sure."

Tordiffe says one way to make sure your kids are safe is to keep a very close eye on them.

"Good advice for parents at any time of the year but particular the spring is to have a moment, talk to your kids and tell them about the dangers of the ice and the waterways. When they’re going out to play, keep an eye on them, keep them within arms reach is the mantra we always sing here."