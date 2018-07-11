Lights Go Up At Access Field

Baseball players in Altona are another step closer to playing late evening games.

While work began earlier this summer to install lights at the Access Field baseball diamond in Altona, crews got to work raising the towering structures into place on Wednesday.

The cost of the project exceeded $350,000 and was made possible this summer thanks to an $85,000 Field of Dreams grant from the Jays Care Foundation, a $25,000 donation from Access Credit Union and countless other community donations.

Once the lights are operational, more teams will be able to use the facility because extended available hours will allow better flexibility regarding scheduling.

"Lights are going to allow us to host more tournaments, and more senior level tournaments, maybe even a national level tournament, that's sort of our dream," said organizer Curwin Friesen back in April.

He adds it will also allow the town to revive its senior team.

"We would like to have a senior team again, for ball players that reach beyond 21," said Friesen, adding they've been welcomed to join the Winnipeg league, but lights are required because games start late.