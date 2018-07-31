Line 3 Construction To Provide Boost To Local Economy

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Local communities like Altona are bracing for an influx of pipeline workers in the region.

Construction on the Line 3 Replacement program is expected to start in August.

Enbridge has indicated close to 800 workers will be in the region over the next year, which is good news for the local retail and service industry.

That's expected to provide a significant boost to the local and regional economy, according to the manager of the Altona and District Chamber of Commerce.

"From an economic standpoint, this is a great opportunity for the business community. I know many have already started preparing for the influx in their customer base. I've also spoken to a few business owners who have mentioned increasing their product orders to accommodate the increase of people in our region."

Harris has already met with officials from Enbridge to provide them with as much information about the community and surrounding area as possible and determine what services will be required by the pipeline workers over the next several months.

"The primary services that the employees are requiring are restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, car washes, self service laundry, hair dressers, etc."

Harris addled, this is also an opportunity to showcase what Altona and area have to offer, not only in terms of services, but even the kind of lifestyle it has to offer.

"Back in early June, Joanne Bradbury, the Community Engagement Specialist for Enbridge asked that we provide her with different things that are going on in the community at the time. It's very difficult for these employees to get home to their families, so many of their families are going to be coming into our community. So, it's a good opportunity for them to see all of the great things our community has to offer."

The Chamber office has been reaching out to local member businesses and getting them to think about what they might be able do to assist these visitors in any way.

"Maybe getting them to think outside of the box a little bit about their standard business hours in order to help accommodate them, and look for other ways to highlight the services that they do provide so that the people staying here have the chance to see what they have to offer," said Harris.

More Local News

Line 3 Construction To Provide Boost To Local Economy

Local communities like Altona are bracing for an influx of pipeline workers in the region. Construction on the Line 3 Replacement program is expected to start in August. Enbridge has indicated close…
War Trip

World War Travel Guide Visits Sites Of Canadian Sacrifices

A history teacher from Yellowknife visited Morden to give a presentation for people wanting a unique travel experience. Since 2009, Loralea Wark has been travelling to Europe with her students and…

Thief's Sleight-Of-Hand Costs Victim Nearly $1,000

A local man is out nearly $1,000 after a quick-fingered thief helped himself to the victim's debit card with the help of some sleight-of-hand. Winkler Police report the victim's debit card was stolen…

Province Releases Next Move in its Green Plan

The province released a discussion paper today on their output-based pricing system, the latest step in the Made in Manitoba Climate and Green Plan. Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires…

Small Fire Extinguished at Gretna Manufacturer

Gretna fire crews quickly extinguished flames that started up in some bins at Silver Stream Shelters near Gretna. Chief Jack Driedger says the fire was accidental and occured outside. No significant…

Emergency Rooms Often Filled With Non-Emergency Patients, Says Spokesperson

Statistics about emergency room visits show that many may not fall under the "emergency" category. Southern Health-Sante Sud Vice-president of Medical Services Dr. Denis Fortier outlined some…

Carman Opens Community Gardens

Residents of Carman can now get their hands dirty with the grand opening of the Carman Community Gardens. Located in the north end of the Industrial Park, the garden presents the idea of community,…

Technology Incubator Setting Up Shop In Morden

Northforge will be opening an incubator office in Morden for technology-based companies. Called Northforge South, the Morden location will be assisting young inventors and entrepreneurs with…

Altona/Rhineland Running Test Project To Deal With Contaminated Site

The town of Altona and Municipality of Rhineland are conducting a pilot project that aims to address the soapstock issue at the Altona/Rhineland landfill site. Soapstock is a byproduct generated…

2018 Was Best Attended Sunflower Festival In Recent Years, Says Organizer

The 2018 Manitoba Sunflower Festival wrapped up yesterday at the Altona Park. Organizing Committee member Eric Hildebrand noted attendance was up this year. "Our attendance overall this year we feel…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login