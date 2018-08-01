Line 3 Protest Camp Forces Shutdown Of Gretna Gun Range

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

A local gun range near Gretna has been closed down indefinitely.

The Border Lane Shooting Range Association made that decision Tuesday in consultation with Manitoba's Chief Firearms Officer because of the close proximity of an indigenous prayer camp that was set up along the Canada-U.S. border in protest of the Line 3 Replacement project.

That protester's camp is a few hundred yards down range from the shooting club's facility.

Club Vice-President Mike Toews calls the decision to shut down the range a precautionary measure.
close rangeIt's unclear when the Border Lane Shooting Range will reopen

"The range is designed so that the bullets stay inside the range, but these people are in the danger zone, and after talking to RCMP and the Chief Firearms Officer we decided we would close the range until further notice."

Toews called it a frustrating situation for club members. He said it cost a lot of money to build the government sanctioned range and to maintain it, plus members have paid their annual dues, but now they are unable to use the facility.

"Plus it's a loss of income. We've got membership range rentals in the next couple of months."

Members normally refrain from using the the shooting range when farmers are working their fields nearby, but that generally doesn't shut down the facility for very long.

This particular situation is different, because they're not sure how long the protest camp will remain in that location.

"They don't know how long there going to be there. They didn't give me a date when I spoke with them, and frankly they seemed unconcerned that there was a shooting range nearby."

Toews added, the club is reviewing all of it's legal options.

protest camp1Indigenous prayer camp is too close to the gun range

