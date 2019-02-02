Line Break Leads To Boil Water Advisory For Plum Coulee

A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for Plum Coulee. A line break Friday, and the following loss of water pressure to a portion of the Municipality of Rhineland water system that services the community, prompted the Advisory to ensure public health is protected.



Until further notice, all water used for consumption should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute before it is used for drinking and ice making, preparing beverages and food, and brushing teeth.



It's not necessary to boil tap water used for other household purposes, like laundry or washing dishes.



The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until the water supplied by this system no longer presents a risk to public health.