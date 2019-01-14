Liver Lovers Gather At Carman Legion For 10th Liverfest

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

"I started liverfest up ten years ago with the help of some friends. It all came to accumulation of a night of sitting around at a table and how many people we found out that liked to have liver," says Dennis Young, one of the Liverfest organizers.

The group decided to get together and enjoy a meal or two but quickly decided to extend the invitation to the whole community. Now people from across Southern Manitoba ask Young for a phone call so they never miss the event.

"We averaged over 125 people the first year," he says. Although a lower attendance this year at 65 people, Young says there were many compliments about the event.

Historically, players from the Carman Beaver hockey team have attended as volunteers who clean tables and help serve, and the team would receive the funds raised from the evening.

Young says they have since "moved it on and [given] the donation to the new personal care home in Carman, that kind of thing. Since then its just been a legion function and the money goes into the legion coffers."

They have found that donating the money to the legion is a simpler way of making sure the funds are always going right back into some kind of community initiative or project.

The community is always very supportive, adds Young. "We get the same cooks every year, and they're just friends of mine that come in. Actually, the ones that are cooking the liver don't actually eat the liver, but they're willing to stand there and smell like liver when they're done to help the cause."

When it comes down to it, the event is all about helping to serve the community and enjoying liver in fellowship with neighbours.

"We were all closet liver lovers when we began, so we didn't know how many were out there hiding in the closet but they sure came out when we said there was an all you can eat liverfest."

More Local News

Region Continues To Thrive In Diversity

In much of the Country, an attributing factor to the population growth is immigration. The federal government has committed $113 million to pre-arrival services for new immigrants in 2019; this is an…

Rhineland Developing Plan To Help Manage Assets Into The Future

Rhineland officials have started the process of creating an asset management plan for the municipality. Mandated by the provincial government, Reeve Don Wiebe explains the plan is meant to provide…

Morden Prepares For Emerald Ash Borer

Morden is heading into year two of their 10-year Ash Strategy, a plan to diminish the spread of the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). In Morden, EAB threatens 37 percent of public ash trees and thousands of…

Liver Lovers Gather At Carman Legion For 10th Liverfest

"I started liverfest up ten years ago with the help of some friends. It all came to accumulation of a night of sitting around at a table and how many people we found out that liked to have liver,"…

Winkler Family Selling Everything For An Adventure Of A Lifetime

A local family have sold everything to travel the world with their young sons. Rick and Alana Knelsen have sold their house and many of their possessions and bought a one-way ticket to see their…

BBBS Launching 'Game On', Looking To Expand To Carman

A new program through Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) aims to help boys reach their full potential. BBBS of Altona/Morden/Winkler Executive Director Michael Penner explains Game On is an…

Pallister Speaks To Tory Faithful In Altona

Premier Brian Pallister spoke to PC Party faithful during his stop in Altona on Thursday. Pallister along with Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine…

Historic Fire Truck Returns To Plum Coulee

A piece of Plum Coulee history has returned home thanks to a group of local citizens. "To see the name of Plum Coulee originally on the fire truck was surprising...I guess it was meant to be," noted…

Roland School Goes Viral Showcasing Importance Of Physical Literacy

The roughly 70 students at Roland Elementary School found themselves in National Headlines one week ago for having the first sensory path in Manitoba. The 120 ft sensory path painted on the school…

Altona Councillors Planning 2019 Priorities

Altona town council is gearing up for its annual planning session. Councillors and administrative staff will huddle together next week to map out the priorities for 2019. Chief Administrative Officer…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login