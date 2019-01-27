Local Artists Clean Up At GMA Covenant Awards

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The Color took home Canadian Christian music's top honours at the 40th annual GMA Covenant Awards Thursday in Edmonton. The Winkler-area residents won six awards including Group of the Year, Album of the Year and Radio Song of the Year.

No stranger to accolades, the group won four Covenant awards last year, singer Jordan Janzen notes things have come full circle after winning New Artist of the Year in 2012.

"It's affirmation to what we've been working hard at," Janzen says. "It's affirmation it's working and people are hearing the music and there's impact. That's really exciting for us."

The group started in 2012 in Winkler and has gone on to share the stage with acts like For King & Country and Tenth Avenue North. The band also won their first Juno in the Contemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year category earlier this year.

Looking ahead, James Shiels says they've set their sights on the US market, a push that began last year. "We're seeing some headway there and we plan on continuing that process and using that momentum."

The Color's newest single will be released February 8 in both Canada and the U.S.

gma rosemaryWorld-renowned violinist Rosemary Siemens and the Rosemary & The Sweet Sound Revival band took home the Southern Gospel/Country album of the Year for 'Plum Coulee My Home' in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Manitoba music scene was well represented at the awards in Edmonton. Plum Coulee native Rosemary Siemens won Country Song of the Year for 'Heavenly Harvest' on Thursday and former Niverville artist Jordan St. Cyr earned five awards including Pop Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Janzen notes they've worked with St. Cyr and seen firsthand "how much time and energy he's put into his craft... we're really excited to see them have that success and be acknowledged."

"There's something about the Prairies that seems to producing some incredible talent."

gma jordanFormer Niverville artist Jordan St. Cyr.

