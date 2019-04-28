The Feed the Children Fundraising Barbecue came back to Winkler for another year of feeding residents of the Pembina Valley and Mexico.

The annual event is put on twice a year and helps feed children in Mexico physically and spiritually. Maresol and Guan Carlos work with Feed the Children and came to Winkler last year to visit the area which has been financially assisting the program.

Gerald Thiessen

"There's a number of organizations there that are involved with that and so it's just a privilege for us to be a part of that," says Gerald Thiessen, one of the workers helping behind the scenes.

He says one of his favourite parts of the fundraiser has been seeing the impact of their work first hand.

"I've been out in Mexico a number of times and just watching the ministries there work with the children . . . and then to come back and be able to be a part of making that happen," says Thiessen.

People come from across the Pembina Valley to help, serve, and be a small part of such important work.

"It's just amazing to watch people come from all aspects of life, from the farming community to the business community, to the average person that wants to be a part of it," he says.

The barbecue has been taking place for roughly six years. Between the fall and spring events last year alone, roughly $80,000 was raised.