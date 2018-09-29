Local Barbecue Helps Feed Children In Mexico

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Residents of Winkler opened their hearts and their wallets in support of hungry children in Mexico.

Feed the Children Fundraiser is a barbecue lunch that began Friday and will continue today till people stop showing up.

The program is run by a ministry in Mexico, Maresol and Guan Carlos who work with the Feed the Children came to Winkler to visit the area which has been financially assisting the program and to serve at the barbecue.

Maresol has a special connection to the region, through her husband Devon and step-father who are from the Winkler are, and coming to Canada was an exciting experience, says Maresol.

"It's nice, cause it's different for us, but it's a good blessing to be serving. These people coming to eat and help, we can help serve them, it's a pleasure."

Maresol and Guan Carlos explain all funds raised go towards the feeding programs located in Guaymas, Empalme, Independencia, Popular, and Fatima and all the way south in San Bernardo, paying for the meals that many hungry families need. 

However, aid goes beyond just food programs says Guan Carlos, the ministry provides clothing, school supplies, sharing the gospel, a scholarship program, and to meet any other need in the area. 

Maresol and Guan Carlos would like to thank all that helped make the program and the ministry's work possible, feeding the hungry and share the gospel.

"The main goal is to share the love of God, the love of Jesus, and guide them on that path," explains Guan Carlos.

Feedthechildren 3Maresol and Guan Carlos are thankful for the support Winkler and surrounding area has shown for the program.

