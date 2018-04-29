Local Bible Camps Gearing Up for Another Season

Bible camps in the region are gearing up for another season of ministry and activities.

It's still two months until the Winkler Bible Camp welcomes its first group of summer campers, however, Executive Director Dale Wiebe says they are expecting a very busy spring.

"Summer camp, which is our primary reason for existence, it begins the first week in July," said Wiebe. He said apart from that, beginning in May, they have numerous school groups that will come throughout the week. "We do many picnics, and all sorts of church events...outdoor education programs, so thousands of people come onto our site before summer camp starts."

For the two months of summer, Wiebe says they are expecting about 2,100 campers for their various sessions.

Meanwhile, in terms of projects, this year will be a little less hectic for the Winkler Bible Camp.

In 2010 the camp began a capital campaign that encompassed numerous small and large initiatives. Wiebe, said this year they will focus on existing structures and activities.

"We did a whole lot of stuff in those six, seven years and now we're kind of tying up loose ends...so we're working on our activities, and everything that we've got existing, making it nicer, fixing, redoing, and adjusting."

Wiebe added, "it's really fun not being in the middle of a capital campaign." He said capital campaigns take a lot of time and energy, so it's nice to back off and get caught up on a bunch of little things.

Meantime, the spring season at Pembina Valley Bible Camp kicks into high-gear on Monday with the arrival of the spring team.

"They work with us for the months of May and June just getting programming and the physical camp ready," said Executive Director Chris Harms.

Harms added camper registrations have been filtering in since mid-January at double the rate than in the past.

"We average from anywhere from two-fifteen to two-fifty over the last few years and we're coming really close to two hundred now already."



Harms said he would like to see that number grow to 300 campers this year.