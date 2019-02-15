Local Businesses Warned Of Phone Hack

A number of local companies are dealing with the fallout of having their phone systems hacked.

Solutions IT's Wes Ens explains a number of businesses have reported their phone system being hacked and thousands of dollars of long distance charges being racked up. The breach is then flagged by the service provider who then shuts down the system.

Unfortunately, Ens says the situation results in both financial and productivity losses while the issue is sorted out.

He explains phone systems come with a default password, and hackers are exploiting those who haven't updated their password.

Ens urges businesses to ensure their systems are secure by updating their passwords.