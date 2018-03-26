Local Contractor Provides On-The-Job Training For Students

It was a powerful experience for the students of the Red River Technical Vocational Area's (RRTVA) Piping Trades Program. This past week students had the opportunity to learn more about their craft while on the job in a real-life situation.

"It's definitely a lot different. It's a lot more real," said Emerson student Travis Griffith. "People are going to be using what we are installing verse in a classroom where we are installing it for ourselves. It's a way different feeling."

A local contractor was hired to complete the required work at Morden's Incubator Mall and welcomed the idea of having the students help the process along. Photos submitted by Lane Curry

"The City of Morden came up with the idea and asked me if I'd be willing to share what we do and how we work, so the students can go in and see the real world," said contractor Bill Olschewski.

He added the students had a great attitude when it came to learning, working, and asking questions.

"We also have a drawing where they can understand where the pipe is coming from, where it's going and what the purpose for it is," said Olschewski.

After spring break, these students will be able to return to the Incubator Mall and help install the sinks and other piping fixtures in the building.